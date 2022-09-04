 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: A change of scenery for Ty Smilanic

In today’s links, Smilanic on his fresh start, support for Captain Suzuki, hopefully more support for the Sabres, and another chapter in the Canada-USA rivalry.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Ty Smilanic is looking forward to the new college season following his transfer to the University of Wisconsin. [Canadiens.com]
  • If Bob Hartley had a vote to decide the next captain, it would be cast for Nick Suzuki. [BPM Sports]
  • Emmett Croteau will be a key player for the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks as they challenge for a USHL title. [The Rink Live]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • It’s Canada versus USA today for gold at the Women’s World Championship. [TSN]
  • Ray Bourque was on hand to reopen the arena in Saint-Laurent that bears his name. [RDS]
  • The Buffalo Sabres are expecting their young roster to begin to draw fans back to the rink. [The Buffalo News]
  • Seven thoughts on J.T. Miller’s seven-year extension in Vancouver [Nucks Misconduct]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...