Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Ty Smilanic is looking forward to the new college season following his transfer to the University of Wisconsin. [Canadiens.com]
- If Bob Hartley had a vote to decide the next captain, it would be cast for Nick Suzuki. [BPM Sports]
- Emmett Croteau will be a key player for the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks as they challenge for a USHL title. [The Rink Live]
Around the league and elsewhere
- It’s Canada versus USA today for gold at the Women’s World Championship. [TSN]
- Ray Bourque was on hand to reopen the arena in Saint-Laurent that bears his name. [RDS]
- The Buffalo Sabres are expecting their young roster to begin to draw fans back to the rink. [The Buffalo News]
- Seven thoughts on J.T. Miller’s seven-year extension in Vancouver [Nucks Misconduct]
Loading comments...