Friday Habs Headlines: Chris Wideman assumes a leadership role

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Chris Wideman “understands what our young guys need,” according to Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
- How GM Kent Hughes plans to re-tool without creating a “losing culture”. [The Athletic]
- Juraj Slafkovsky: Montreal or Laval? [RDS]
- Hughes also said that the team has to do what was “right” for Slafkovsky. [TSN]
- There is a new guard in town when it comes to player development. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A CBC Fifth Estate investigation has found junior hockey players were the subjects of police investigations in at least 15 group sexual assault cases across Canada since 1989. [CBC]
- A new study recommends youth hockey leagues ban bodychecking until age 18 for the sake of brain health. [TSN]
- Why the 1972 Summit Series still resonates across Canada: “This is our folklore”. [The Athletic]
- Top-line winger Mitch Marner has been taking some reps as a defenceman during Toronto Maple Leafs training camp. [TSN]
- How NHL players would change the Stanley Cup playoffs. [ESPN]
- The league has formally investigated serious accusations against its players. Not doing the same for Francesco Aquilini is a bad look. [Daily Faceoff]
