Friday Habs Headlines: Chris Wideman assumes a leadership role

In today’s links, Chris Wideman has stepped up to mentor a young Habs blueline, doing what is right for Juraj Slafkovsky, and how NHL players would change the playoffs.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Chris Wideman “understands what our young guys need,” according to Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How GM Kent Hughes plans to re-tool without creating a “losing culture”. [The Athletic]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky: Montreal or Laval? [RDS]
  • Hughes also said that the team has to do what was “right” for Slafkovsky. [TSN]
  • There is a new guard in town when it comes to player development. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • A CBC Fifth Estate investigation has found junior hockey players were the subjects of police investigations in at least 15 group sexual assault cases across Canada since 1989. [CBC]
  • A new study recommends youth hockey leagues ban bodychecking until age 18 for the sake of brain health. [TSN]
  • Why the 1972 Summit Series still resonates across Canada: “This is our folklore”. [The Athletic]
  • Top-line winger Mitch Marner has been taking some reps as a defenceman during Toronto Maple Leafs training camp. [TSN]
  • How NHL players would change the Stanley Cup playoffs. [ESPN]
  • The league has formally investigated serious accusations against its players. Not doing the same for Francesco Aquilini is a bad look. [Daily Faceoff]

