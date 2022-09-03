 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Summer Dregs

Kirby Dach and Vinzenz Rohrer, J.T. Miller re-signs in Vancouver, the Lightning, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Chicago Blackhawks v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Will Navarro/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kirby Dach is among a small group of restricted free agents still awaiting a new contract. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Montreal fans will be able to watch prospect Vinzenz Rohrer in Ottawa this season. [Le Droit]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Vancouver Canucks re-sign J.T. Miller for seven years. [TSN | Sportsnet |
  • It has been a good summer for Miller. [Sportsnet]
  • With Miller locked up, the Canucks have committed themselves to winning now. [The Athletic]
  • A united North American women’s pro hockey league would benefit more than just North American female hockey players. [Sportsnet]
  • Three questions the Tampa Bay Lightning are facing ahead of this season. [NHL]
  • Arguments for the best goalie in the NHL in the last three seasons. [NHL]
  • Despite losing Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning should still be good to go, thanks to the signings of Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak, and Anthony Cirelli. [NHL]
  • Looking back on the ‘72 Summit Series. [CBC | Montreal Gazette | Montreal Gazette]

More From Eyes On The Prize

