Saturday Habs Headlines: Summer Dregs

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kirby Dach is among a small group of restricted free agents still awaiting a new contract. [Yahoo Sports]
- Montreal fans will be able to watch prospect Vinzenz Rohrer in Ottawa this season. [Le Droit]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Vancouver Canucks re-sign J.T. Miller for seven years. [TSN | Sportsnet |
- It has been a good summer for Miller. [Sportsnet]
- With Miller locked up, the Canucks have committed themselves to winning now. [The Athletic]
- A united North American women’s pro hockey league would benefit more than just North American female hockey players. [Sportsnet]
- Three questions the Tampa Bay Lightning are facing ahead of this season. [NHL]
- Arguments for the best goalie in the NHL in the last three seasons. [NHL]
- Despite losing Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh, the Lightning should still be good to go, thanks to the signings of Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak, and Anthony Cirelli. [NHL]
- Looking back on the ‘72 Summit Series. [CBC | Montreal Gazette | Montreal Gazette]
