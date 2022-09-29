Canadiens vs. Jets Top Six Minutes: Three games. Zero wins.

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Pre-season has been pretty fun so far. Shuffling the deck. Seeing what everyone brings to the table.

You know what would make it even more fun?

Getting a win.

I’m just sayin’.

First period

Simoneau blocks a shot with his ankle (on purpose? Who knows?) and goes down.

And back up he jumps. That’s the spirit. It’s showtime after all.

Simoneau screens Rittich and Guhle lets lose a sweet snipe to open the scoring five minutes in.

Pretty sure this kid is gonna nab himself a Habs roster spot.

Wideman winds up and off the post.

Seems they might also be thinking a win would make it more fun.

Gallagher gets bounced around in front of the net just like the good ol’ days but... back to the bench he goes. Oh dear.

Oh good. Gally’s back. Whew!

With a rare double-deflection the puck gets past Allen to tie it up.

Trudeau off the post. Can we make posts count tonight? It’s just pre-season afterall.

Second period

I am perfectly fine with Allen being our starter (I love you Carey and miss you terribly). Dare I say, even cool with it (I love you Carey and miss you terribly)

Habs head to their fourth power play of the night. If nothing else, the power-play can get some kinks worked out.

That’s 0-4. So a lot of kinks then.

Ok Primeau, you’re up. I’m on board with Allen running the show this season (I love you Carey and miss you terribly) so show us what you got.

The Habs get their first penalty of the game as soon as Primeau takes over. Clearly, they’re testing you too, Cayden.

Maier persists and persists some more and the Jets take the lead.

Not yet on board, Primeau.

Third period

Guhle not only scores goals, he throws the body around. *See First Period prediction.

Capobianco, it’s pre-season. No need for cross-checking into the boards. However, we now get our fifth chance at the power play. Fifth time’s a charm, right?

Somebody needs to tell the Jets this is pre-season. They are taking this waaaay too seriously. Stanley heads to the box for roughing (read: punching twice in the face while down on the ice) Dach, and Dach takes a seat for “holding”.

Dvorak takes a high stick to the face, is bleeding and the refs are... debating it? Discussing how awesome the new Elvis movie is? Making plans to grab a beer after work?

Four minutes it is.

We’ve got ourselves a tie game thanks to a GALLY GOAL!! On the power-play nonetheless.

Gally looks like Gally tonight and it’s awesome.

Still on the power play, Caufield follows Gally’s goal up with a goal of his own and we’re back in the lead!

Don’t feel bad Holm. Cole is sneaky like that.

With 3:29 left, the Jets tie it up.

Jets take the lead with 17.5 left.

Remember that board, Primeau? Still not on it.

EOTP 3 Stars of the night

3) Cole Caufield is the hero we deserve

2) And yes, he is a thicc boy. Very large. Much muscle.

1) Caufield may be bigger this year, but he FEELS even bigger with some help from his friends.