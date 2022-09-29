Canadiens vs Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Jets region: TSN3

In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Live

After scoring one goal through two pre-season games, the Canadiens will look to get their first win of the 2022-23 pre-season when they host the Winnipeg Jets for a rare cross-conference pre-season game.

Some veterans will get their first pre-season action of the year in this one, after sitting out the first two games, like the line of Evgenii Dadonov, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Gallagher.

Youngsters Kaiden Guhle, Mattias Norlinder, and Arber Xhekaj get their second pre-season games.

Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach will play together, joined by Emil Heineman.

Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau are the goaltenders for the Canadiens.

For the Jets veterans Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nate Schmidt lead the way. 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert will also play in the arena where he was drafted for the first time.

David Rittich is expected to get the start for Winnipeg.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Evgenii Dadonov Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher Cole Caufield Kirby Dach Emil Heineman Xavier Simoneau Riley Kidney Danick Martel Alex Belzile Brandon Gignac Joshua Roy

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Kaiden Guhle David Savard Arber Xhekaj Chris Wideman William Trudeau Mattias Norlinder

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Cayden Primeau

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kristian Reichel Pierre-Luc Dubois Sam Gagner Jansen Harkins David Gustafsson Mason Appleton Evan Polei Kevin Stenlund Brad Lambert Jeff Malott Cole Maier Saku Maenalanen

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Logan Stanley Nate Schmidt Ville Heinola Johnathan Kovacevic Dylan Samberg Kyle Capobianco