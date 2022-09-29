 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal looks for their first win after getting shutout in Toronto.

By Jared Book
NHL: APR 11 Jets at Canadiens

Winnipeg Jets @ Montreal Canadiens

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Jets region: TSN3
In the Canadiens region: TSN2, RDS (French)
Streaming: RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN Live

After scoring one goal through two pre-season games, the Canadiens will look to get their first win of the 2022-23 pre-season when they host the Winnipeg Jets for a rare cross-conference pre-season game.

Some veterans will get their first pre-season action of the year in this one, after sitting out the first two games, like the line of Evgenii Dadonov, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Gallagher.

Youngsters Kaiden Guhle, Mattias Norlinder, and Arber Xhekaj get their second pre-season games.

Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach will play together, joined by Emil Heineman.

Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau are the goaltenders for the Canadiens.

For the Jets veterans Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nate Schmidt lead the way. 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert will also play in the arena where he was drafted for the first time.

David Rittich is expected to get the start for Winnipeg.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Evgenii Dadonov Christian Dvorak Brendan Gallagher
Cole Caufield Kirby Dach Emil Heineman
Xavier Simoneau Riley Kidney Danick Martel
Alex Belzile Brandon Gignac Joshua Roy

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Kaiden Guhle David Savard
Arber Xhekaj Chris Wideman
William Trudeau Mattias Norlinder

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jake Allen Cayden Primeau

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kristian Reichel Pierre-Luc Dubois Sam Gagner
Jansen Harkins David Gustafsson Mason Appleton
Evan Polei Kevin Stenlund Brad Lambert
Jeff Malott Cole Maier Saku Maenalanen

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Logan Stanley Nate Schmidt
Ville Heinola Johnathan Kovacevic
Dylan Samberg Kyle Capobianco

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
David Rittich Arvid Holm

