Thursday Habs Headlines: Jake Allen isn’t worried about the young group in front of him

In today’s links, Allen looks to be a stabilizer for the youngsters, Hughes says the rebuild would be different if Price were on the roster, Habs rookies who have impressed so far, and Canadian players continue to play in Russia despite warnings.

NHL: SEP 26 Devils at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jake Allen has no concerns about playing behind a young, inexperienced group this season and sees himself as a leader for them both on and off the ice. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kent Hughes admits that if they had Carey Price between the pipes this season, it would shift the retooling of the team’s roster. [TSN]
  • He may be sporting a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey now, but Jordie Benn has fond memories of wearing the Habs colours. [Montreal Gazette]
  • An educated guess on what Cole Caufield’s next contract will look like. [The Hockey Writers]
  • So far Arber Xhekaj has shown he can hold his own in a battle and says there’s a lot more to his game. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Breaking down which Habs rookies have impressed the most so far during camp. [TSN]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Despite warnings from the Canadian government, Canadian hockey players continue to play hockey for KHL teams in Russia and Belarus. [Sportsnet]
  • Sometimes the pre-season can feel like it drags on a little too long, but some pretty cool moments have happened during pre-season. [The Hockey News]
  • Fifty years after Paul Henderson’s game-winner in Game 8 of the 1972 Summit Series, the debate continues on why he’s not in the Hockey Hall of Fame. [Toronto Star]
  • The depth at centre that the Edmonton Oilers have is the envy of the NHL. [Edmonton Journal]
  • Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 for roughing Detroit Red Wings Jonatan Berggren. [TSN]

