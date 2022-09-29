Thursday Habs Headlines: Jake Allen isn’t worried about the young group in front of him

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jake Allen has no concerns about playing behind a young, inexperienced group this season and sees himself as a leader for them both on and off the ice. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kent Hughes admits that if they had Carey Price between the pipes this season, it would shift the retooling of the team’s roster. [TSN]
- He may be sporting a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey now, but Jordie Benn has fond memories of wearing the Habs colours. [Montreal Gazette]
- An educated guess on what Cole Caufield’s next contract will look like. [The Hockey Writers]
- So far Arber Xhekaj has shown he can hold his own in a battle and says there’s a lot more to his game. [Journal de Montreal]
- Breaking down which Habs rookies have impressed the most so far during camp. [TSN]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Despite warnings from the Canadian government, Canadian hockey players continue to play hockey for KHL teams in Russia and Belarus. [Sportsnet]
- Sometimes the pre-season can feel like it drags on a little too long, but some pretty cool moments have happened during pre-season. [The Hockey News]
- Fifty years after Paul Henderson’s game-winner in Game 8 of the 1972 Summit Series, the debate continues on why he’s not in the Hockey Hall of Fame. [Toronto Star]
- The depth at centre that the Edmonton Oilers have is the envy of the NHL. [Edmonton Journal]
- Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 for roughing Detroit Red Wings Jonatan Berggren. [TSN]
