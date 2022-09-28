Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: That was a game

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game Thoughts

The anniversary of the Summit Series. Looking forward to Joey Anderson scoring and the announcer going ‘Anderson scores for … a team wearing a maple leaf’

Actually that doesn’t have the same ring to it…

“This isn’t a hockey game, this is war” probably isn’t something that will be said about tonight’s game… Unless Arber Xhekaj is on the ice.

Kent Hughes may want to grab Ken Dryden when he leaves just in case they need another goalie.

First Period

Kind of hoped they kept the Canada jerseys on… I suppose the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs ones will have to do...

Seeing a 20 and Wideman on the ice at the same time, but the 20 isn’t Wideman will take some getting used to.

Heineman and Ylönen together is fun.

Filip Mesar continues to impress, which a scoring chance in the slot.

Nice to see Otto Leskinen back in the organization.

Jesse Ylönen and Emil Heineman playing the penalty kill… Pre-season hockey!

What a shift for Rem Pitlick after coming out of the penalty box.

The Maple Leafs are down to four defenceman in the first period of a pre-season game… In the pre-season they should be allowed to dress additional players if players get hurt. Yes I just thought about this.

Owen Beck with a nice backcheck… That would make for a dangerous drinking game.

Even the shots that Heineman fans on have something on them…

Second Period

That was certainly a period of hockey. Only 6.67 pre-season games to go!

What a save on the rebound by Montembeault.

Calle Jarnkrok playing defence. Pre-season hockey!

Joel Armia with the best chance for Montreal so far.

Mesar playing like he wants to play in the AHL this year…

Wow the replay is even better.

A power play!

We don’t talk about Bruno and we don’t talk about that power play.

The second one was a little bit better, I guess…

Last minute goal allowed… Mid-season form for the Canadiens.

Third Period

At least the Blue Jays had a good second intermission.

Jake Evans with a nice pass.

Harris and Armia combine for another good chance. Eventually those going in would be nice.

Good third period from Heineman.

Poulin doing a good job of solidifying his spot as the team’s fourth goaltender.

Maybe this is a sign Toronto should play forwards on defence all season.

Nice to see Slafkovsky getting touches on the power play.

Pre-season hockey is like Who’s Line is it Anyway?: Everything’s made up and the points don’t matter.

3 Stars

3) The Batmobile would be a cool way to travel to games

2) Toronto couldn’t fit the real one under the cap...

1) Only six more of these to go...