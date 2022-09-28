 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: That was a game

Pre-season hockey at its finest?

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • The anniversary of the Summit Series. Looking forward to Joey Anderson scoring and the announcer going ‘Anderson scores for … a team wearing a maple leaf’
  • Actually that doesn’t have the same ring to it…
  • “This isn’t a hockey game, this is war” probably isn’t something that will be said about tonight’s game… Unless Arber Xhekaj is on the ice.
  • Kent Hughes may want to grab Ken Dryden when he leaves just in case they need another goalie.

First Period

  • Kind of hoped they kept the Canada jerseys on… I suppose the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs ones will have to do...
  • Seeing a 20 and Wideman on the ice at the same time, but the 20 isn’t Wideman will take some getting used to.
  • Heineman and Ylönen together is fun.
  • Filip Mesar continues to impress, which a scoring chance in the slot.
  • Nice to see Otto Leskinen back in the organization.
  • Jesse Ylönen and Emil Heineman playing the penalty kill… Pre-season hockey!
  • What a shift for Rem Pitlick after coming out of the penalty box.
  • The Maple Leafs are down to four defenceman in the first period of a pre-season game… In the pre-season they should be allowed to dress additional players if players get hurt. Yes I just thought about this.
  • Owen Beck with a nice backcheck… That would make for a dangerous drinking game.
  • Even the shots that Heineman fans on have something on them…

Second Period

  • That was certainly a period of hockey. Only 6.67 pre-season games to go!
  • What a save on the rebound by Montembeault.
  • Calle Jarnkrok playing defence. Pre-season hockey!
  • Joel Armia with the best chance for Montreal so far.
  • Mesar playing like he wants to play in the AHL this year…
  • Wow the replay is even better.
  • A power play!
  • We don’t talk about Bruno and we don’t talk about that power play.
  • The second one was a little bit better, I guess…
  • Last minute goal allowed… Mid-season form for the Canadiens.

Third Period

  • At least the Blue Jays had a good second intermission.
  • Jake Evans with a nice pass.
  • Harris and Armia combine for another good chance. Eventually those going in would be nice.
  • Good third period from Heineman.
  • Poulin doing a good job of solidifying his spot as the team’s fourth goaltender.
  • Maybe this is a sign Toronto should play forwards on defence all season.
  • Nice to see Slafkovsky getting touches on the power play.
  • Pre-season hockey is like Who’s Line is it Anyway?: Everything’s made up and the points don’t matter.

3 Stars

3) The Batmobile would be a cool way to travel to games

2) Toronto couldn’t fit the real one under the cap...

1) Only six more of these to go...

