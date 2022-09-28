Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: That was a game

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-Game Thoughts
- The anniversary of the Summit Series. Looking forward to Joey Anderson scoring and the announcer going ‘Anderson scores for … a team wearing a maple leaf’
- Actually that doesn’t have the same ring to it…
- “This isn’t a hockey game, this is war” probably isn’t something that will be said about tonight’s game… Unless Arber Xhekaj is on the ice.
- Kent Hughes may want to grab Ken Dryden when he leaves just in case they need another goalie.
First Period
- Kind of hoped they kept the Canada jerseys on… I suppose the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs ones will have to do...
- Seeing a 20 and Wideman on the ice at the same time, but the 20 isn’t Wideman will take some getting used to.
- Heineman and Ylönen together is fun.
- Filip Mesar continues to impress, which a scoring chance in the slot.
- Nice to see Otto Leskinen back in the organization.
- Jesse Ylönen and Emil Heineman playing the penalty kill… Pre-season hockey!
- What a shift for Rem Pitlick after coming out of the penalty box.
- The Maple Leafs are down to four defenceman in the first period of a pre-season game… In the pre-season they should be allowed to dress additional players if players get hurt. Yes I just thought about this.
- Owen Beck with a nice backcheck… That would make for a dangerous drinking game.
- Even the shots that Heineman fans on have something on them…
Second Period
- That was certainly a period of hockey. Only 6.67 pre-season games to go!
- What a save on the rebound by Montembeault.
- Calle Jarnkrok playing defence. Pre-season hockey!
- Joel Armia with the best chance for Montreal so far.
- Mesar playing like he wants to play in the AHL this year…
- Wow the replay is even better.
- A power play!
- We don’t talk about Bruno and we don’t talk about that power play.
- The second one was a little bit better, I guess…
- Last minute goal allowed… Mid-season form for the Canadiens.
Third Period
- At least the Blue Jays had a good second intermission.
- Jake Evans with a nice pass.
- Harris and Armia combine for another good chance. Eventually those going in would be nice.
- Good third period from Heineman.
- Poulin doing a good job of solidifying his spot as the team’s fourth goaltender.
- Maybe this is a sign Toronto should play forwards on defence all season.
- Nice to see Slafkovsky getting touches on the power play.
- Pre-season hockey is like Who’s Line is it Anyway?: Everything’s made up and the points don’t matter.
3 Stars
3) The Batmobile would be a cool way to travel to games
2) Toronto couldn’t fit the real one under the cap...
1) Only six more of these to go...
