Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: Sportsnet One

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

Streaming: RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

After opening their pre-season with a home loss against the New Jersey Devils, the other half of the Montreal Canadiens get ready for their first game in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

Juraj Slafkovsky was not scheduled to play this game, but will replace Jonathan Drouin, who will stay in Montreal as he is sick. Rem Pitlick will play at centre. Owen Beck and Filip Mesar will also play double duty after getting a game on Monday. This time, Mesar is on the wing.

It will also be the first pre-season games of the year for Emil Heineman and Jesse Ylönen and they will play with Jake Evans.

Arber Xhekaj will make this first appearance of training camp alongside Jordan Harris. Corey Schueneman, Otto Leskinen, and Chris Wideman also make their first appearance of camp.

Samuel Montembeault will make the start, with Kevin Poulin backing him up.

This will be Toronto’s first game since John Tavares was ruled out for the next few weeks. Pontus Holmberg will play with William Nylander and Denis Malgin on the team’s top line.

Nick Robertson gets a chance with NHLers Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok.

The defence for the Maple Leafs is filled with veterans, including former Canadiens Jordie Benn and Victor Mete.

Newcomer Matt Murray will get the start in goal.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Juraj Slafkovsky Rem Pitlick Joel Armia Emil Heineman Jake Evans Jesse Ylönen Filip Mesar Owen Beck Mitchell Stephens Lucas Condotta Nate Schnarr Gabriel Bourque

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman Arber Xhekaj Jordan Harris Otto Leskinen Justin Barron

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Kevin Poulin

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing William Nylander Pontus Holmberg Denis Malgin Nick Robertson Alex Kerfoot Calle Jarnkrok Bobby McMann Nick Abruzzese Alex Steeves Kyle Clifford Curtis Douglas Joey Anderson

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mike Rielly Jordie Benn Mark Giordano T.J. Brodie Carl Dahlstrom Victor Mete