Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal heads to Toronto for their first road game of the pre-season.

By Jared Book
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: Sportsnet One
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
Streaming: RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

After opening their pre-season with a home loss against the New Jersey Devils, the other half of the Montreal Canadiens get ready for their first game in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

Juraj Slafkovsky was not scheduled to play this game, but will replace Jonathan Drouin, who will stay in Montreal as he is sick. Rem Pitlick will play at centre. Owen Beck and Filip Mesar will also play double duty after getting a game on Monday. This time, Mesar is on the wing.

It will also be the first pre-season games of the year for Emil Heineman and Jesse Ylönen and they will play with Jake Evans.

Arber Xhekaj will make this first appearance of training camp alongside Jordan Harris. Corey Schueneman, Otto Leskinen, and Chris Wideman also make their first appearance of camp.

Samuel Montembeault will make the start, with Kevin Poulin backing him up.

This will be Toronto’s first game since John Tavares was ruled out for the next few weeks. Pontus Holmberg will play with William Nylander and Denis Malgin on the team’s top line.

Nick Robertson gets a chance with NHLers Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok.

The defence for the Maple Leafs is filled with veterans, including former Canadiens Jordie Benn and Victor Mete.

Newcomer Matt Murray will get the start in goal.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Juraj Slafkovsky Rem Pitlick Joel Armia
Emil Heineman Jake Evans Jesse Ylönen
Filip Mesar Owen Beck Mitchell Stephens
Lucas Condotta Nate Schnarr Gabriel Bourque

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman
Arber Xhekaj Jordan Harris
Otto Leskinen Justin Barron

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Kevin Poulin

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
William Nylander Pontus Holmberg Denis Malgin
Nick Robertson Alex Kerfoot Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann Nick Abruzzese Alex Steeves
Kyle Clifford Curtis Douglas Joey Anderson

Defence

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Mike Rielly Jordie Benn
Mark Giordano T.J. Brodie
Carl Dahlstrom Victor Mete

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Matt Murray Erik Kallgren

