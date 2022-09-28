Wednesday Habs Headlines: Mike Matheson is ready to be the face of the Canadiens blueline

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- It was a nervous, exciting Canadiens debut for hometown boy Mike Matheson. [Montreal Gazette]
- Matheson is ready for his new role as “big brother”. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens’ young defencemen must manage the mental challenge of the opportunity before them. [The Athletic]
- Jake Allen is ready to back up what could be a very young Canadiens defence corps. [CTV Montreal]
- It was a successful debut for Kirby Dach. [La Presse]
- Kaiden Guhle also showed what he could do. [RDS]
- What P.K. Subban — and Zdeno Chara — meant to the city of Montreal. [The Link]
- John Lu announced during Monday’s game that he is leaving TSN’s Canadiens beat to start a new gig in Winnipeg. [Daily Hive]
Around the league and elsewhere
- ‘Serious’ allegations of child abuse have been levelled against Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini by his ex-wife’s lawyer. [The Province]
- John Tavares will be out for at least three weeks with a strained rib cage muscle. [CBC]
- Who are the NHL’s most intriguing names to watch this season? Down Goes Brown gives his picks. [The Athletic]
- Salary cap is projected to increase by almost $10 million over the next three seasons. [Daily Faceoff | Sportsnet]
- Former Canadian women’s hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Toronto Six. [CBC | Sportsnet]
- Could Quebec City’s Le Colisée be marked for demolition to make way for a baseball stadium? [La Presse]
