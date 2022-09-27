 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis is focusing on ceilings not floors

In today’s links, St. Louis is all about development, prospects impressing at camp, Pezzetta looks to diversify his game and win a roster spot, the Senators promising young team, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • This season is all about player development and Martin St. Louis wants his team to show him their ceiling — the floor can be fixed. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Anthony Richard made the most of his time on the ice during Sunday’s Red vs. White scrimmage. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Owen Beck is also a player who has stood out every time he hit the ice so far during camp. [The Hockey Writers]
  • For a player like Michael Pezzetta, training camp means starting from scratch, but he’s looking to offer a more diversified game to grab a roster spot. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Nick Suzuki could be back within a week and the Canadiens cut four players from camp. [RDS]
  • Dawson Mercer’s brother, Riley Mercer, is showing off his goaltending skills at the Canadiens camp. [VOCM]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Sophomore seasons, bouncing back, keeping momentum — a look at the eight teams vying for the Pacific Division title. [Sportsnet]
  • The Ottawa Senators have gone from the bottom of the standings to a promising young group. [The Hockey News]
  • As many as 60 college and pro scouts attended a three-day, 25-team event in Pelham. [St. Catherines Standard]
  • After undergoing hand surgery, Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser will miss three-to-four weeks. [TSN]
  • With a few tweaks, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to finally escape the first round of the playoffs. [NHL]

