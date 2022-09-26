Habs vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: Finally

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game Thoughts

At long last, Montreal Canadiens hockey is back!

The Habs put out a strong lineup with a ton of prospects including first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, so it’s a great start to the preseason.

How have y’all been? Feels like it’s been a hundred years since we’ve all been together for a game.

Really looking forward to top line Owen Beck tonight

First Period

Oh we have a very good start from the prospects baby

And Owen Beck draws a penalty too? Give that kid an eight-year contract right now, I don’t care that ELC’s don’t work that way.

Okay, the power play looked bad, and then the young guns got out there and it looked great, so more young dudes on the PP.

Jake Allen is already in top form, great few saves from the vet against the Devils top line!

Oh yay, another power play!

The Bell Centre coming to life every time Caufield touches the puck is delightful to hear.

HOLY SMOKES COLE CAUFIELD.

Oh and we get to see the penalty kill too, this period has everything!

They killed it! Undefeated season allowing zero goals incoming folks!

Love the effort from Jan Mysak, keeps fighting for every inch to try and make a play.

Good start boys!

Second Period

Again, Jake Allen is sharp as heck to start, great to see.

Love the wheels from...Mike Hoffman??

I know there’s a good player in Mattias Norlinder, I hope he learns to trust his instincts and shakes off the spectres of last season.

I might be mistaken but I think there’s a dude in a dino onesie behind one of the nets, sitting next to Buzz Lightyear.

Anthony Richard is doing everything in his power to make the NHL roster.

So is Kaiden Guhle who just skates like a damn stallion out there.

After the Habs allowed Jake Allen to rest for several minutes on those shifts, it’s time for Cayden Primeau to join the game!

Another power play, lets see if Caufield adds to his earlier tally.

Filip Mesar can shoot the puck, my god.

Good to see Michael Pezzetta has not changed even a slight bit from last year.

Mike Matheson appears to be very good at the whole “playing defence” thing.

Well of course the former Hab was going to score on the power play.

Oh Slaf, you can’t do that friend.

Eh, maybe that’s a dive, who knows!

Third Period

John Lu leaving Montreal for Winnipeg shortly after Dan Robertson leaves a massive hole in the Habs broadcast group.

I like a lot of what I’ve seen from the Habs tonight, but definitely some wrinkles to iron out as the preseason goes on.

Oh man, what a chance for Owen Beck on that odd-man rush!

Kirby Dach just killed a man, my god.

He is also now sitting in the penalty box for tripping, which is less good.

Anthony Richard continues a really strong preseason so far.

Power play, still needs work!

Oh Cayden, that can’t go in.

PEZZETTA YOU BEAUT!

What a tip-in goal.

And it doesn’t count because it’s offside.

Excellent penalty drawn by Kirby Dach there, late power play for the Habs!

OH MESAR SO CLOSE.

Well, the Habs are still 0-0-0 on the year.

On to the next preseason game folks!

3 Stars

3) It’s OK they can still win the pre-season Draft Lottery

2) Hope they had fun watching the young kids!

1) All the best to two great people who brought the Canadiens into a lot people’s homes, offices, cars, and more...