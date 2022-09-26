 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Habs vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: Finally

Hockey is back!

By Scott Matla
/ new
NHL: SEP 26 Devils at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • At long last, Montreal Canadiens hockey is back!
  • The Habs put out a strong lineup with a ton of prospects including first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, so it’s a great start to the preseason.
  • How have y’all been? Feels like it’s been a hundred years since we’ve all been together for a game.
  • Really looking forward to top line Owen Beck tonight

First Period

  • Oh we have a very good start from the prospects baby
  • And Owen Beck draws a penalty too? Give that kid an eight-year contract right now, I don’t care that ELC’s don’t work that way.
  • Okay, the power play looked bad, and then the young guns got out there and it looked great, so more young dudes on the PP.
  • Jake Allen is already in top form, great few saves from the vet against the Devils top line!
  • Oh yay, another power play!
  • The Bell Centre coming to life every time Caufield touches the puck is delightful to hear.
  • HOLY SMOKES COLE CAUFIELD.
  • Oh and we get to see the penalty kill too, this period has everything!
  • They killed it! Undefeated season allowing zero goals incoming folks!
  • Love the effort from Jan Mysak, keeps fighting for every inch to try and make a play.
  • Good start boys!

Second Period

  • Again, Jake Allen is sharp as heck to start, great to see.
  • Love the wheels from...Mike Hoffman??
  • I know there’s a good player in Mattias Norlinder, I hope he learns to trust his instincts and shakes off the spectres of last season.
  • I might be mistaken but I think there’s a dude in a dino onesie behind one of the nets, sitting next to Buzz Lightyear.
  • Anthony Richard is doing everything in his power to make the NHL roster.
  • So is Kaiden Guhle who just skates like a damn stallion out there.
  • After the Habs allowed Jake Allen to rest for several minutes on those shifts, it’s time for Cayden Primeau to join the game!
  • Another power play, lets see if Caufield adds to his earlier tally.
  • Filip Mesar can shoot the puck, my god.
  • Good to see Michael Pezzetta has not changed even a slight bit from last year.
  • Mike Matheson appears to be very good at the whole “playing defence” thing.
  • Well of course the former Hab was going to score on the power play.
  • Oh Slaf, you can’t do that friend.
  • Eh, maybe that’s a dive, who knows!

Third Period

  • John Lu leaving Montreal for Winnipeg shortly after Dan Robertson leaves a massive hole in the Habs broadcast group.
  • I like a lot of what I’ve seen from the Habs tonight, but definitely some wrinkles to iron out as the preseason goes on.
  • Oh man, what a chance for Owen Beck on that odd-man rush!
  • Kirby Dach just killed a man, my god.
  • He is also now sitting in the penalty box for tripping, which is less good.
  • Anthony Richard continues a really strong preseason so far.
  • Power play, still needs work!
  • Oh Cayden, that can’t go in.
  • PEZZETTA YOU BEAUT!
  • What a tip-in goal.
  • And it doesn’t count because it’s offside.
  • Excellent penalty drawn by Kirby Dach there, late power play for the Habs!
  • OH MESAR SO CLOSE.
  • Well, the Habs are still 0-0-0 on the year.
  • On to the next preseason game folks!

3 Stars

3) It’s OK they can still win the pre-season Draft Lottery

2) Hope they had fun watching the young kids!

1) All the best to two great people who brought the Canadiens into a lot people’s homes, offices, cars, and more...

In This Stream

2022-23 Pre-season Game 1: New Jersey Devils @ Montreal Canadiens

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...