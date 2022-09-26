Habs vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: Finally

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-Game Thoughts
- At long last, Montreal Canadiens hockey is back!
- The Habs put out a strong lineup with a ton of prospects including first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, so it’s a great start to the preseason.
- How have y’all been? Feels like it’s been a hundred years since we’ve all been together for a game.
- Really looking forward to top line Owen Beck tonight
First Period
- Oh we have a very good start from the prospects baby
- And Owen Beck draws a penalty too? Give that kid an eight-year contract right now, I don’t care that ELC’s don’t work that way.
- Okay, the power play looked bad, and then the young guns got out there and it looked great, so more young dudes on the PP.
- Jake Allen is already in top form, great few saves from the vet against the Devils top line!
- Oh yay, another power play!
- The Bell Centre coming to life every time Caufield touches the puck is delightful to hear.
- HOLY SMOKES COLE CAUFIELD.
- Oh and we get to see the penalty kill too, this period has everything!
- They killed it! Undefeated season allowing zero goals incoming folks!
- Love the effort from Jan Mysak, keeps fighting for every inch to try and make a play.
- Good start boys!
Second Period
- Again, Jake Allen is sharp as heck to start, great to see.
- Love the wheels from...Mike Hoffman??
- I know there’s a good player in Mattias Norlinder, I hope he learns to trust his instincts and shakes off the spectres of last season.
- I might be mistaken but I think there’s a dude in a dino onesie behind one of the nets, sitting next to Buzz Lightyear.
- Anthony Richard is doing everything in his power to make the NHL roster.
- So is Kaiden Guhle who just skates like a damn stallion out there.
- After the Habs allowed Jake Allen to rest for several minutes on those shifts, it’s time for Cayden Primeau to join the game!
- Another power play, lets see if Caufield adds to his earlier tally.
- Filip Mesar can shoot the puck, my god.
- Good to see Michael Pezzetta has not changed even a slight bit from last year.
- Mike Matheson appears to be very good at the whole “playing defence” thing.
- Well of course the former Hab was going to score on the power play.
- Oh Slaf, you can’t do that friend.
- Eh, maybe that’s a dive, who knows!
Third Period
- John Lu leaving Montreal for Winnipeg shortly after Dan Robertson leaves a massive hole in the Habs broadcast group.
- I like a lot of what I’ve seen from the Habs tonight, but definitely some wrinkles to iron out as the preseason goes on.
- Oh man, what a chance for Owen Beck on that odd-man rush!
- Kirby Dach just killed a man, my god.
- He is also now sitting in the penalty box for tripping, which is less good.
- Anthony Richard continues a really strong preseason so far.
- Power play, still needs work!
- Oh Cayden, that can’t go in.
- PEZZETTA YOU BEAUT!
- What a tip-in goal.
- And it doesn’t count because it’s offside.
- Excellent penalty drawn by Kirby Dach there, late power play for the Habs!
- OH MESAR SO CLOSE.
- Well, the Habs are still 0-0-0 on the year.
- On to the next preseason game folks!
3 Stars
3) It’s OK they can still win the pre-season Draft Lottery
2) Hope they had fun watching the young kids!
1) All the best to two great people who brought the Canadiens into a lot people’s homes, offices, cars, and more...
