Canadiens vs Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

New Jersey Devils @ Montreal Canadiens

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Devils region: Devils official app

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

After a horrible season where the Canadiens finished last in the entire NHL, fans will get to catch a glimpse at their reward for that season: first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky will make his Bell Centre debut on the ice, months after he was selected there at the NHL Draft.

The other players who made headlines on the first night of the draft will play in trade acquisition Kirby Dach and 26th overall pick Filip Mesar.

Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, and Jordan Harris are also among the players in the Canadiens lineup after missing Sunday’s scrimmage.

The Canadiens provided some updates, with four players: Antoine Coulombe, Jared Davidson, Cedrick Guindon, and Daniil Sobolev released from training camp and returned to their CHL teams. There are now 71 players remaining in camp.

Nick Suzuki is skating and expected to return next week. Joel Edmundson is still out indefinitely but is rehabbing. Madison Bowey is day-to-day with an injury that has kept him out of all on-ice workouts so far in camp.

For the New Jersey Devils, second overall pick Simon Nemec will not make the trip. Slafkovsky’s Olympic teammate and former Canadien Tomas Tatar will be in the lineup alongside Nico Hischier.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Owen Beck Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Kirby Dach Juraj Slafkovsky Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Filip Mesar Anthony Richard Michael Pezzetta Jan Mysak Joshua Roy

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mike Matheson Justin Barron Kaiden Guhle Jordan Harris Gianni Fairbrother Mattias Norlinder

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Jake Allen Cayden Primeau

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Tomas Tatar Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt Andreas Johnsson Jesper Boqvist Fabian Zetterlund Nolan Foote Tyce Thompson Graeme Clark Samuel Laberge Aarne Talvitie Brian Halonen

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ryan Graves Damon Severson Nikita Okhotiuk Kevin Bahl Topias Vilen Reilly Walsh