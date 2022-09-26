 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki gets advice from former Habs captain

In today’s links, Gionta gives advice to the Habs newest captain, Caufield and Pitlick talk about working with Adam Nicholas, questions surrounding the Penguins season, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens - Game One Photo by Francois Laplante/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Former Habs captain Brian Gionta thinks Nick Suzuki is intelligent and his advice is to “take advantage” of being the new captain. [Journal de Montreal]
  • According to Suzuki’s OHL coach, he’s a leader at heart. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick discuss how much they enjoy working with Adam Nicholas. [Sportsnet]
  • With 74 players at training camp and a rebuild on his hands, Martin St. Louis has quite the challenge to start the season. [Journal de Montreal]
  • $184,540 was raised for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation from Sunday’s scrimmage.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The three biggest questions surrounding the Penguins this season. [The Hockey News]
  • New Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness says the players are making progress with his system. [TSN]
  • After a three-year absence, the Steel Blade Classic was back in action and didn’t disappoint. [St. Catherines Standard]
  • While Dillon Dube is re-living the past cooperating with the Hockey Canada investigation, he’s also looking forward with the Calgary Flames. [Calgary Hockey Now]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...