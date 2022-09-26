Monday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki gets advice from former Habs captain

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Former Habs captain Brian Gionta thinks Nick Suzuki is intelligent and his advice is to “take advantage” of being the new captain. [Journal de Montreal]
- According to Suzuki’s OHL coach, he’s a leader at heart. [Journal de Montreal]
- Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick discuss how much they enjoy working with Adam Nicholas. [Sportsnet]
- With 74 players at training camp and a rebuild on his hands, Martin St. Louis has quite the challenge to start the season. [Journal de Montreal]
- $184,540 was raised for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation from Sunday’s scrimmage.
Thanks to all the fans who attended Sunday's Red vs. White intrasquad scrimmage presented by @igaqc. Your support helped raise $184,540 for the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and @tableedeschefs.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0NKS5LgJsh— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 25, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The three biggest questions surrounding the Penguins this season. [The Hockey News]
- New Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness says the players are making progress with his system. [TSN]
- After a three-year absence, the Steel Blade Classic was back in action and didn’t disappoint. [St. Catherines Standard]
- While Dillon Dube is re-living the past cooperating with the Hockey Canada investigation, he’s also looking forward with the Calgary Flames. [Calgary Hockey Now]
Loading comments...