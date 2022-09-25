Canadiens Red vs. White scrimmage game thread, lines, how to watch

Montreal Canadiens Red vs White scrimmage

How to watch

Start time: 3:00 PM EDT / 12:00 PM PDT

TV: RDS Info

Streaming: RDS.ca

While there will be some big names missing due to injury, including new team captain Nick Suzuki and Joel Edmundson, and others due to the congested schedule, the Canadiens will be under the bright lights of the Bell Centre for the first time this pre-season as they play their annual scrimmage.

The team has already had two days of scrimmage on Friday and Saturday.

It will be the first time that some of the team’s 2022 Draft picks, including Filip Mesar and Cedrick Guindon hit the ice at the Bell Centre, just months after hearing their names called there at the NHL Draft.

With the first pre-season game on Monday, the scrimmage will be missing some key players, including Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, Emil Heineman, and others.

Fans who are disappointed that they are not playing can take comfort knowing that it is likely they will be in the lineup when the Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils in their pre-season opener on Monday night at the Bell Centre.

The game will be two 30-minute periods, including 25 minutes of running time and the last five minutes operating on stopped time. The two periods will be followed by a five-minute 3-on-3 game with stopped time. If the game ends in a tie, a shootout will be held to determine the winning team.

Red lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing 27 - Jonathan Drouin 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia 90 - Anthony Richard 62 - Owen Beck 56 - Jesse Ylönen 97 - Joshua Roy 48 - Filip Mesar 60 - Alex Belzile 43 - Xavier Simoneau 75 - Nate Schnarr 76 - Jared Davidson

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence 64 - Corey Schueneman 6 - Chris Wideman 72 - Arber Xhekaj 79 - Tory Dello 84 - William Trudeau 67 - Alex Green

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup 30 - Cayden Primeau 95 - Kevin Poulin

White lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 28 - Christian Dvorak 11 - Brendan Gallagher 74 - Brandon Gignac 13 - Mitchell Stephens 96 - Danick Martel 82 - Lucas Condotta 53 - Jan Mysak 38 - Joel Teasdale 89 - Cedrick Guindon 86 - Riley Kidney 80 - Gabriel Bourque

Defence Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence 59 - Mattias Norlinder 58 - David Savard 47 - Otto Leskinen 85 - John Parker-Jones 36 - Gianni Fairbrother 57 - Miguel Tourigny