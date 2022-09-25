Canadiens Red vs. White scrimmage game thread, lines, how to watch

Montreal Canadiens Red vs White scrimmage
How to watch
Start time: 3:00 PM EDT / 12:00 PM PDT
TV: RDS Info
Streaming: RDS.ca
While there will be some big names missing due to injury, including new team captain Nick Suzuki and Joel Edmundson, and others due to the congested schedule, the Canadiens will be under the bright lights of the Bell Centre for the first time this pre-season as they play their annual scrimmage.
The team has already had two days of scrimmage on Friday and Saturday.
It will be the first time that some of the team’s 2022 Draft picks, including Filip Mesar and Cedrick Guindon hit the ice at the Bell Centre, just months after hearing their names called there at the NHL Draft.
With the first pre-season game on Monday, the scrimmage will be missing some key players, including Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, Emil Heineman, and others.
Fans who are disappointed that they are not playing can take comfort knowing that it is likely they will be in the lineup when the Canadiens will take on the New Jersey Devils in their pre-season opener on Monday night at the Bell Centre.
The game will be two 30-minute periods, including 25 minutes of running time and the last five minutes operating on stopped time. The two periods will be followed by a five-minute 3-on-3 game with stopped time. If the game ends in a tie, a shootout will be held to determine the winning team.
Red lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|27 - Jonathan Drouin
|71 - Jake Evans
|40 - Joel Armia
|90 - Anthony Richard
|62 - Owen Beck
|56 - Jesse Ylönen
|97 - Joshua Roy
|48 - Filip Mesar
|60 - Alex Belzile
|43 - Xavier Simoneau
|75 - Nate Schnarr
|76 - Jared Davidson
Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|64 - Corey Schueneman
|6 - Chris Wideman
|72 - Arber Xhekaj
|79 - Tory Dello
|84 - William Trudeau
|67 - Alex Green
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|30 - Cayden Primeau
|95 - Kevin Poulin
White lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|63 - Evgenii Dadonov
|28 - Christian Dvorak
|11 - Brendan Gallagher
|74 - Brandon Gignac
|13 - Mitchell Stephens
|96 - Danick Martel
|82 - Lucas Condotta
|53 - Jan Mysak
|38 - Joel Teasdale
|89 - Cedrick Guindon
|86 - Riley Kidney
|80 - Gabriel Bourque
Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|59 - Mattias Norlinder
|58 - David Savard
|47 - Otto Leskinen
|85 - John Parker-Jones
|36 - Gianni Fairbrother
|57 - Miguel Tourigny
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|35 - Samuel Montembeault
|37 - Riley Mercer
