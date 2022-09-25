 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis is loving life

The Canadiens head coach is in his element, Batman and Robin take on NHL training camp, pre-season starts, and more in today’s links.

By Jared Book
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: SEP 22 Canadiens Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St. Louis’s approach comes from his unique experiences and path... And he’s loving every moment. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar embrace their Batman and Robin nicknames, with Slafkovsky acting like a player beyond his years. [La Presse]
  • The Canadiens believe Kirby Dach can improve his faceoff numbers. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Filip Mesar believes he may need two more years to be strong enough to play in the NHL, plus other highlights from the scrimmages on Saturday. [Canadiens]
  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is making an impression early in camp. [La Presse]
  • Gorton on the Rangers, Canadiens, rebuilding, and his current mission. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The NHL preseason kicked off on Saturday, and it could have gone better for Claude Giroux as he debuts with the Ottawa Senators. [La Presse]
  • Injuries are forcing the Colorado Avalanche to shake up their training camp lines. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss the start of the season. [NHL.com]
  • One player from each NHL team who could find themselves traded [The Athletic]
  • Ryan O’Reilly isn’t worried about his expiring contract entering the season. [NHL.com]
  • Charlie Lindgren’s winding road led him to Washington. [The Washington Post]
  • Luke Richardson savours the chance to be an NHL head coach. [NHL.com]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...