Sunday Habs Headlines: Martin St. Louis is loving life

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St. Louis’s approach comes from his unique experiences and path... And he’s loving every moment. [Montreal Gazette]
- Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar embrace their Batman and Robin nicknames, with Slafkovsky acting like a player beyond his years. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens believe Kirby Dach can improve his faceoff numbers. [Montreal Gazette]
- Filip Mesar believes he may need two more years to be strong enough to play in the NHL, plus other highlights from the scrimmages on Saturday. [Canadiens]
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is making an impression early in camp. [La Presse]
- Gorton on the Rangers, Canadiens, rebuilding, and his current mission. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The NHL preseason kicked off on Saturday, and it could have gone better for Claude Giroux as he debuts with the Ottawa Senators. [La Presse]
- Injuries are forcing the Colorado Avalanche to shake up their training camp lines. [Mile High Hockey]
- Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss the start of the season. [NHL.com]
- One player from each NHL team who could find themselves traded [The Athletic]
- Ryan O’Reilly isn’t worried about his expiring contract entering the season. [NHL.com]
- Charlie Lindgren’s winding road led him to Washington. [The Washington Post]
- Luke Richardson savours the chance to be an NHL head coach. [NHL.com]
