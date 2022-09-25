2022 Montreal Canadiens Top 25 Under 25: The Podcasts

With Nick Suzuki keeping the top spot for another year, Eyes on the Prize’s Montreal Canadiens Top 25 Under 25 is all wrapped up.

The podcast series included a wide assortment of guests, and if you missed any of the rapid fire episodes, you can catch up here.

Feel free to comment, add some feedback and express your wishes for next year’s audio side of the project. It has been a blast as usual and we can’t wait for next year.

The Long shots, Jared Book, Matt Drake and Patrik Bexell discuss the players at the bottom of the countdown:

Arvid Henrikson, Alexander Gordin, Jack Smith, Jack Gorniak, Emmett Croteau, Daniil Sobolev, Brett Stapley, Dmitri Kostenko, Petteri Nurmi, Lucas Condotta, Jared Davidson and Cam Hillis.

Patrik Bexell, Hadi Kalakeche, Matt Drake, and Anton Rasegård got together to discuss the players ranked as projects on the next episode of Habsent Minded:

Adam Engström, Nate Schnarr, Miguël Tourigny, Blake Biondi, Cedrick Guindon, Rhett Pitlick, Joe Vrbetic, Gianni Fairbrother, William Trudeau and Luke Tuch.

Listen to Habsent Minded where the regular crew, consisting of Anton Rasegård, Matt Drake and Patrik Bexell, as they discuss the players who just missed the cut in the Top 25 Under 25: Xavier Simoneau, Joël Teasdale, Jakub Dobeš, Ty Smilanic and Vinzenz Rohrer.

Number 25-23, Oliver Kapanen, Emil Heineman and Frederik Dichow. Anton Rasegård and Patrik Bexell are joined by Måns Karlsson managing editor in chief of HockeySverige.se .

Number 22-21, Michael Pezzetta and Arber Xhekaj. Recorded from Patrik’s new car and it’s Hadi Kalakeche against Anton Rasegård when they go toe to toe with their rankings.

Numbers 20-18, Logan Mailloux, Jan Myšák and Jayden Struble; and Sam McGilligan of McKeens Hockey joins the pod to talk specifically about Jan Myšák’s development and projection.

Numbers 17-16, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Mattias Norlinder; with special guest Fredrik Janlind of the Gothenburg Post who gives his views of Mattias Norlinder’s past season.

Numbers 15-13, Riley Kidney, Owen Beck and Lane Hutson; with Sam McGilligan of McKeens Hockey.

Numbers 12-11, Jesse Ylönen and Cayden Primeau; Matt Drake and Jared Book speak about the two Laval Rocket members.

Number 10, Filip Mešár; with special guests Jakub Homoľa, formerly of SlovakProspects.com, and Matej Deraj of McKeens Hockey.

Number 9, Jordan Harris; with SkyonAir from Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Number 8, Sean Farrell; with special guest Chris Peters draft scout and flosports.tv.

Number 7, Joshua Roy; with Anton Rasegård and Joshua Roy expert Matt Drake.

Number 6, Justin Barron; with analytics guru Jason Paul.

Number 5, Kirby Dach; with Dave Melton managing editor of Second City Hockey.

Number 4, Kaiden Guhle; with Laura Saba of Locked on Canadiens, and formerly of Eyes on the Prize.

Number 3, Juraj Slafkovský; with special guest Timo Kunnari of Iltalehti.

Number 2, Cole Caufield; Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal joins the podcast to discuss Cole Caufield and what he saw when Caufiled was at the Wisconsin Badgers, and the progress he made there.

Number 1, Nick Suzuki; Marc Dumont from Montreal Hockey Now and the Steve Dangle Podcast Network, joins the podcast and talks Nick Suzuki and the list in general: