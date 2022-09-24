 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: An Unexpected Destination

Gorton’s path from Bruins intern to Canadiens VP, training camp stand-outs, the PWHPA, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle have stood out so far during training camp. [Sportsnet]
  • David Savard has taken Guhle under his wing. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jake Allen has two challenges ahead of him this season. [TVA]
  • Jeff Gorton’s path to becoming Canadiens vice-president of hockey operations began with an internship for the Boston Bruins. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Gorton thinks that the Habs are going to be better than people expect this year. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Gorton on the Rangers, Canadiens, rebuilding, and his current mission. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Sidney Crosby feels the Penguins’ window for contention is still open, and he still wants to win. [NHL]
  • Quinn Hughes is focused on improving, especially on the scoring front. [NHL]
  • Unqualified RFAs have proven to be consistently good pick-ups. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The players aren’t crazy about the jersey ads, but understand why it’s happening. [TSN]
  • Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild are both very glad that he made it back to the States. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]
  • Breaking down Matt Murray’s play, and what that mean for his performance with the Leafs. [Sportsnet]
  • Jordie Benn and Victor Mete have stood out in training camp for the Leafs. [Montreal Gazette]
  • As players in his draft year and former teammates retire, Wayne Simmonds is fighting to keep his spot in the NHL. [The Athletic]
  • The PWHPA has some exciting things on the horizon, but a new league in the new year is not one of them. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers’ season may depend on whether or not Stewart Skinner is ready to be the number one guy in net. [Montreal Gazette]

