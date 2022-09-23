Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St. Louis is not worried about the team’s logjam at forward. [Montreal Gazette]
- A rash of injuries may solve St. Louis’s problem for him — for the time being. [La Presse]
- What are the implications if Joel Edmundson is out for an extended period of time? [Sportsnet]
- Mike Matheson is ready to take up the baton in Edmundson’s absence. [RDS]
- Should P.K. Subban be offered a one-day contract to retire as a Hab? [Daily Hive]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A letter sent to NDP MP Peter Julian by Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith shows more than 37 percent of player fees go toward covering insurance costs that include “sexual misconduct coverage.” [Sportsnet]
- Trevor Timmins has joined the Columbus Blue Jackets as assistant director of amateur scouting. [Columbus Blue Jackets]
- Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t expect defenceman Ryan Ellis to be available this season. [TSN]
- For a Toronto Maple Leafs team starved for post-season success, Matt Murray’s resume resonates. [TSN]
- With Gabriel Landeskog injured for the start of the season, the Colorado Avalanche are trying Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk as their top two left wings during training camp. [Daily Faceoff]
- For Zdeno Chara, P.K. Subban, and Keith Yandle, retirement isn’t the end. [Daily Faceoff]
- Inside Kirill Kaprizov’s harrowing offseason journey back from Russia to the U.S. [The Athletic]
- The story of Pierre Plouffe, the lone Canadian arrested at the Summit Series in Moscow. [The Athletic]
- Why the NHL might buy U.S. local broadcasts from Sinclair, and what it could mean. [The Athletic]
- Ads may also be coming to NHL officials’ jerseys in the future. [Scouting the Refs]
