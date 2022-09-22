Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens training camp will be a battle to watch

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Training camp started this week and it will be a battle to watch with development being a top priority. [Sportsnet]
- With only a few positions locked up, and 74 players at camp, they’ll have to fight to impress for a chance at a roster spot. [RDS]
- After being drafted four years ago, Jordan Harris attends his first NHL training camp and could end up becoming a key player in the Habs' rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]
- Juraj Slafkovský’s rating in the latest version of EA Sports NHL video game makes him one of the best-rated rookies to start the season. [Journal de Montreal]
- With the number-two goalie position up for grabs, Samuel Montembeault heads to training camp with one clear goal in mind. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says this season is another chance for his team to change the story. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada faces backlash for clueless online survey. [CBC]
- There will be another round of hearings into Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault claims with top executives and board chairs summoned to testify. [TSN]
- Still without a contract, Jason Robertson will not be at the Dallas Stars training camp. [NHL]
- The biggest lingering questions for each NHL team heading into the new season. [ESPN]
