Thursday Habs Headlines: Canadiens training camp will be a battle to watch

In today’s links, there are roster spots up for grabs and plenty of players looking to grab one, Montembeault has one clear goal, Hockey Canada digging themselves deeper, and more.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Training camp started this week and it will be a battle to watch with development being a top priority. [Sportsnet]
  • With only a few positions locked up, and 74 players at camp, they’ll have to fight to impress for a chance at a roster spot. [RDS]
  • After being drafted four years ago, Jordan Harris attends his first NHL training camp and could end up becoming a key player in the Habs' rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Juraj Slafkovský’s rating in the latest version of EA Sports NHL video game makes him one of the best-rated rookies to start the season. [Journal de Montreal]
  • With the number-two goalie position up for grabs, Samuel Montembeault heads to training camp with one clear goal in mind. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas says this season is another chance for his team to change the story. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Canada faces backlash for clueless online survey. [CBC]
  • There will be another round of hearings into Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault claims with top executives and board chairs summoned to testify. [TSN]
  • Still without a contract, Jason Robertson will not be at the Dallas Stars training camp. [NHL]
  • The biggest lingering questions for each NHL team heading into the new season. [ESPN]

