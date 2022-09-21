 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Training camp invitations sent out

In today’s links, the Canadiens will have 74 players at camp, Nick Suzuki’s first time on skates, and P.K. Subban retires.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Montreal Canadiens have invited 74 players to training camp. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The 74 individuals constitutes a new team record for players at camp. [La Presse]
  • Three stories to watch at Habs training camp. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Notable performances from the Buffalo prospects tournament, by Jason Bukala. [Sportsnet]
  • Juraj Slafkovský was worth the $10 admission in Buffalo. [The Hockey News]
  • The camp gave the Montreal coaching staff reasons to smile. [RDS]
  • “He was terrible. ... He couldn’t stand up,” says dad Rob about the first time Nick Suzuki put on skates. [Montreal Gazette]
  • NHL breakout players 2022-23: Cole Caufield, Artturi Lehkonen, Jamie Drysdale, and more. [The Athletic]
  • ICYMI: P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. [CBC | TSN]
  • Subban contributed much more than goals and assists throughout his electrifying NHL career. [Sportsnet]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Zdeno Chara also announced his retirement, signing a 1-day deal with the Boston Bruins. [CBC]
  • “It’s time to be home,” Chara said. [The Athletic]
  • The Colorado Avalanche have signed Alex Galchenyuk to a PTO. [TSN]
  • The Avs also signed Nathan MacKinnon to the NHL’s largest contract. [Sportsnet]
  • Who impressed the most at prospects tournaments in Buffalo, Pentiction, and Traverse City. [The Athletic]
  • A survey sent around by Hockey Canada late last week has raised the ire of its members and other Canadians for some of the questions being asked by the embattled organization. [Sportsnet]
  • The Canadian Hockey League announced today the CHL TV Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. [CHL]

