Tuesday Habs Headlines: The rebuild will start taking shape this week

In today’s links, the rebuild kicks off with training camp, Suzuki’s mom is one proud mama, the post-Price era, will this year be different for the Leafs, and more.

By Andrea
NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens get a fresh start and will start testing their rebuilding plans as training camp kicks off on Wednesday. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Nick Suzuki’s mom is still on cloud nine that her hard-working son is the captain of the greatest NHL team in the world. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The post-Carey Price era is in the works. [Journal de Montreal]
  • With eight exhibition games on the schedule, there will be plenty of opportunity for the invited participants to work for a roster spot. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

