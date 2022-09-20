Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens get a fresh start and will start testing their rebuilding plans as training camp kicks off on Wednesday. [Montreal Gazette]
- Nick Suzuki’s mom is still on cloud nine that her hard-working son is the captain of the greatest NHL team in the world. [Journal de Montreal]
- The post-Carey Price era is in the works. [Journal de Montreal]
- With eight exhibition games on the schedule, there will be plenty of opportunity for the invited participants to work for a roster spot. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Will this year be different for the Toronto Maple Leafs or déjà vu all over again? [TSN]
- A wealth of knowledge, the Vancouver Canucks’ hockey analyst Rachel Doerrie will be breaking down data so it’s more digestible for players and coaches. [The Province]
- Jake Virtanen, a former Canuck, has signed a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- Twenty-nine-year-old Kurtis Gabriel announced his retirement from hockey. [The Hockey News]
- Newly-signed veteran Claude Giroux sporting an “A” with the Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
