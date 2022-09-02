Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kirby Dach and the Habs are reportedly discussing a potential four-year contract. [Sportsnet]
- Will Cole Caufield build on his second half of 2021-22 (and one other question facing each Canadian team)? [Sportsnet]
- The Habs’ future between the pipes remains uncertain. [Last Word on Sports]
- Jonathan Drouin has “one last chance to prove doubters wrong.” [The Hockey Writers]
- Logan Mailloux’s recovery from shoulder surgery will stretch throughout training camp and possibly into the start of the 2022-23 OHL regular season, says Mark Hunter. [Ottawa Citizen]
- How the Canadiens can find a defenceman thanks to their newfound financial flexibility. [The Athletic]
- It’s remarkable how much the Habs roster has turned over within a few short years. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The St. Louis Blues have signed Tyler Pitlick to a professional tryout. [Daily Faceoff]
- Hilary Knight has surpassed Hayley Wickenheiser as the all-time leading points scorer at the women’s World Championship. [Daily Faceoff]
- Adam Fantilli believes it’s possible to unseat Connor Bedard at the top of the 2023 draft class. [TSN]
- How hot is Kyle Dubas’ seat as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager? [The Hockey News]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Pittsburgh Penguins: #3 Owen Pickering. [Pensburgh]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Buffalo Sabres: #22 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. [Die by the Blade]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Chicago Blackhawks: #14 Sam Rinzel. [Second City Hockey]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Colorado Avalanche: #8 Sean Behrens. [Mile High Hockey]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Toronto Maple Leafs: #9 Fraser Minten. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Ottawa Senators: #12 Jacob Bernard-Docker. [Silver Seven Sens]
- Top 25 Under 25 — Tampa Bay #22 Grant Mismash. [Raw Charge]
Loading comments...