Friday Habs Headlines: A deal on the way for Kirby Dach?

In today’s links, a potential contract for Kirby Dach, the Habs goaltending situation, and Kyle Dubas on the hot seat?

By Nathan Ni
NHL: DEC 09 Blackhawks at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kirby Dach and the Habs are reportedly discussing a potential four-year contract. [Sportsnet]
  • Will Cole Caufield build on his second half of 2021-22 (and one other question facing each Canadian team)? [Sportsnet]
  • The Habs’ future between the pipes remains uncertain. [Last Word on Sports]
  • Jonathan Drouin has “one last chance to prove doubters wrong.” [The Hockey Writers]
  • Logan Mailloux’s recovery from shoulder surgery will stretch throughout training camp and possibly into the start of the 2022-23 OHL regular season, says Mark Hunter. [Ottawa Citizen]
  • How the Canadiens can find a defenceman thanks to their newfound financial flexibility. [The Athletic]
  • It’s remarkable how much the Habs roster has turned over within a few short years. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

