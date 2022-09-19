 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Owen Beck believes he can carve out a roster spot

In today’s links, Beck is ready to fight for a roster spot, an abundance of blueliners, keys to the Canadiens upcoming season, play-in for the 2024 World Cup, and more.

NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Owen Beck isn’t afraid to fight for an NHL position and believes he can carve out a spot for himself. [RDS]
  • Signs the Canadiens are in a rebuilding phase despite saying they have no excuses to not make the playoffs. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Three keys to the Canadiens 2022-23 season. [Canadiens]
  • Post-game reactions after the Canadiens defeated the Senators 7-2 during the rookie showcase on Sunday. [Canadiens]
  • With plenty of qualified blueliners to choose from this season, who will make the cut? [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Training camp is just around the corner and P.K Subban is nowhere to be found. [Toronto Sun]
  • The Edmonton Oilers are three seasons from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid being UFA’s. The winning window is closing in. [Oilers Nation]
  • Which 2021-22 breakout Toronto Maple Leafs are due for regression and which ones will pick up where they left off? [The Leafs Nation]
  • The Winnipeg Jets need a big change but refuse to rip the band-aid off the whole way. [The Hockey News]
  • The NHL is considering a play-in tournament for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [TSN]

