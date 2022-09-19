Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Owen Beck isn’t afraid to fight for an NHL position and believes he can carve out a spot for himself. [RDS]
- Signs the Canadiens are in a rebuilding phase despite saying they have no excuses to not make the playoffs. [The Hockey Writers]
- Three keys to the Canadiens 2022-23 season. [Canadiens]
- Post-game reactions after the Canadiens defeated the Senators 7-2 during the rookie showcase on Sunday. [Canadiens]
- With plenty of qualified blueliners to choose from this season, who will make the cut? [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Training camp is just around the corner and P.K Subban is nowhere to be found. [Toronto Sun]
- The Edmonton Oilers are three seasons from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid being UFA’s. The winning window is closing in. [Oilers Nation]
- Which 2021-22 breakout Toronto Maple Leafs are due for regression and which ones will pick up where they left off? [The Leafs Nation]
- The Winnipeg Jets need a big change but refuse to rip the band-aid off the whole way. [The Hockey News]
- The NHL is considering a play-in tournament for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [TSN]
