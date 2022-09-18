 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki — Shea Weber “said I was ready” for captaincy

In today’s links, the process of Suzuki becoming captain, vacancies on the blue line, and Slafkovský and Guhle in action today.

By Justin Blades
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nick Suzuki shed light on all of the conversations he had leading up to being named captain, and his desire to keep learning French for the role. [TSN]
  • How quickly he gets comfortable with his new responsibilities is the top story of this season — along with the goaltending. [NHL.om]
  • Some key departures mean there are a few spots on the blue line up for grabs among the Habs’ top prospects. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Owen Beck sees a bit of Patrice Bergeron and Phillip Danault in his game. [TVA Sports]
  • A scouting report of Juraj Slafkovský’s first competitive game in a Montreal Canadiens jersey. [Sportsnet]
  • Slafkovský will be back in action today, along with Kaiden Guhle:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Tony Esposito was a big part of Canada’s Summit Series win in 1972, but it wasn’t an assignment he was eager to take on. [NHL.com]
  • Gearing up for a 27th NHL season?

