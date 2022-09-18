Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Nick Suzuki shed light on all of the conversations he had leading up to being named captain, and his desire to keep learning French for the role. [TSN]
- How quickly he gets comfortable with his new responsibilities is the top story of this season — along with the goaltending. [NHL.om]
- Some key departures mean there are a few spots on the blue line up for grabs among the Habs’ top prospects. [Journal de Montreal]
- Owen Beck sees a bit of Patrice Bergeron and Phillip Danault in his game. [TVA Sports]
- A scouting report of Juraj Slafkovský’s first competitive game in a Montreal Canadiens jersey. [Sportsnet]
- Slafkovský will be back in action today, along with Kaiden Guhle:
Jean-François Houle confirme que Juraj Slafkovsky et Kaiden Guhle joueront ce dimanche contre les espoirs des Sénateurs d'Ottawa à Buffalo.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 17, 2022
Around the league and elsewhere
- Tony Esposito was a big part of Canada’s Summit Series win in 1972, but it wasn’t an assignment he was eager to take on. [NHL.com]
- Gearing up for a 27th NHL season?
Hey Jumbo! pic.twitter.com/O0zzpmfTOp— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 17, 2022
