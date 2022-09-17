 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Gallagher is Ready to be Back

Gallgaher is hoping to have a bounce back year, Mesar and and Slafkovsky, contract talks, trade requests, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Brendan Gallagher is finally healthy, and poised for a comeback. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Filip Mesar slotted in at center for the second prospect game against the Devils. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs/Devils game gave Filip Mesar, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Simon Nemec a chance to catch up. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Former Hab Andrew Hammond signs with Traktor Chelyabinsk. [TSN]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Auston Matthews believes that the playoff pain will pay off. [TSN | NHL]
  • Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks have come to an agreement to terminate Kane’s contract. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • David Pasternak and the Boston Bruins are talking about a contract extension. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • Nil Lundvist has requested a trade and will not be reporting to training camp. [TSN]
  • The documentary Black Ice discusses racism in hockey, both past and present. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The Jets will play the 2022-23 season without a captain. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Sidney Crosby talks about Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and what might happen after their current contracts. [Sportsnet]
  • Jonathan Huberdeau did hear the chatter about Montreal, but is happy to be where he ended up. [Sportsnet]
  • Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings have begun contract talks. [Sportsnet]
  • Nathan MacKinnon hopes to have a new contract signed before the start of the season. [NHL]
  • Jake Muzzin talks about his road to the NHL. [Sportsnet]
  • Mark Scheifele was shocked to hear that Blake Wheeler was stripped of the captaincy. [Sportsnet]
  • Jordan Staal wants to stay in Carolina as long as possible. [NHL]
  • The Tkachuk brothers rivalry is likely to heat up now that they’re in the same division. [NHL]
  • ESPN and the SHL have become partners for the 2022-23 season. [Twitter]
  • Not only were the Devils busy, but they were busy to good purpose. [The Athletic]

