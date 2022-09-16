 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Juraj Slafkovský strives toward domination

In today’s links, Juraj Slafkovský prepares for some hockey in a Habs uniform, the learning curve of this year’s blueline corps, and a third sexual assault allegation surfaces concerning Hockey Canada.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Juraj Slafkovský wants to “dominate” the rookie tournament. [La Presse | RDS | Montreal Gazette]
  • TSN 690 Radio Habs play-by-play commentator Dan Robertson is departing radio to take a TV play-by-play job with another team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Montreal’s young defence will be learning on the fly. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Mike Matheson said it was “surreal” to play in the Canadiens’ golf tournament after growing up on Montreal’s West Island as a huge Habs fan. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Ten players to watch at rookie tournament. [La Presse]
  • “It’s the commercialization of their local religion. Nobody likes it when you hear the priest get up in the church and say, ‘this sermon is brought to you by RBC.’” [CTV Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada has referred a third sexual assault allegation to an independent third party that will decide if it will be investigated. [Sportsnet]
  • Nathan MacKinnon talks about the possibility of becoming the NHL’s highest paid player. [Sportsnet]
  • A look at a few notable players on tryout contracts as NHL training camps draw to a close. [The Hockey News]

