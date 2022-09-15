Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Cole Caufield worked on bulking up over the summer adding five pounds of muscle to his 5’7” frame. [Montreal Gazette]
- If it’s that big a deal that Nick Suzuki learn French, give him time to do so. [The Globe and Mail]
- All eyes will be on Juraj Slafkovský during rookie camp, and that includes the Habs who were surprised by his actual size when they met him. [Montreal Gazette]
- There are plenty of players to keep your eye on during the tournament. [Sportsnet]
- Joshua Roy won’t be heading to Buffalo.
Forward Joshua Roy will not make the trip to Buffalo.
He will stay in Brossard to receive treatment for a minor hand injury.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Will the strong 2021-22 teams from the Atlantic Division be as strong this season? [Sportsnet]
- After a pandemic hiatus, the world men’s under-17 hockey challenge will return in November. [TSN]
- The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout, the first female scout hired by the team. [Sportsnet]
- Manny Malhotra talks about the privilege of working with Auston Matthews and helping young players with their faceoff skills. [TSN]
