Thursday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield bulks up

In today’s links, Caufield puts on muscle for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Slafkovský during rookie camp, the Predators hire their first female scout, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Cole Caufield worked on bulking up over the summer adding five pounds of muscle to his 5’7” frame. [Montreal Gazette]
  • If it’s that big a deal that Nick Suzuki learn French, give him time to do so. [The Globe and Mail]
  • All eyes will be on Juraj Slafkovský during rookie camp, and that includes the Habs who were surprised by his actual size when they met him. [Montreal Gazette]
  • There are plenty of players to keep your eye on during the tournament. [Sportsnet]
  • Joshua Roy won’t be heading to Buffalo.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Will the strong 2021-22 teams from the Atlantic Division be as strong this season? [Sportsnet]
  • After a pandemic hiatus, the world men’s under-17 hockey challenge will return in November. [TSN]
  • The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout, the first female scout hired by the team. [Sportsnet]
  • Manny Malhotra talks about the privilege of working with Auston Matthews and helping young players with their faceoff skills. [TSN]

