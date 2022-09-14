Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The presence of an ad on the Canadiens jersey causes an uproar. [Montreal Gazette | RDS | Aftonbladet (Swedish)]
- Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, and Martin St. Louis seem to work very well together. [Montreal Gazette]
- Taking charge of the Canadiens’ defence corps was an opportunity that Stéphane Robidas could not pass up. [RDS]
- The other time that Nick Suzuki wore a C — as captain of the Owen Sound Attack. [La Presse]
- Three breakout candidates for the Habs this season. [The Hockey Writers]
- All Montreal games at the upcoming Prospects Challenge will be streamed by the team. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Peter Smith has been named the head coach of the Montreal Force. [La Presse]
- Frederik Dichow makes the “gnome” nickname official.
Frederik Dichow’s new helmet with #TheGnome on the back plate. Love that he keeps the nickname, and makes it permanent.— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) September 13, 2022
The spikes on the front to tie it in with the spikes on @frolunda_hc new sweater. #habs #GoHabsGo
Video: Patrik Bexell pic.twitter.com/rUEG6t8quc
Around the league and elsewhere
- A player on Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team who was present at the alleged London sexual assault told police during their initial investigation he was not a participant in what transpired and left the room unsure of what he had witnessed, according to his agent. [TSN]
- The St. Louis Blues have signed centre to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension. [TSN]
- Rebecca Johnston has joined the Calgary Flames in a full-time capacity working with the Flames’ player development team. [TSN]
- QMJHL teams will wear ads on their helmets this season. [La Presse]
- Every NHL team’s biggest question heading into training camp. [The Athletic]
