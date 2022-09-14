 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Disgust, resignation over the jersey ad

In today’s links, continued fallout from the Canadiens’ adoption of a jersey ad, Stéphane Robidas’ opportunity, and Jordan Kyrou signs for eight years.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The presence of an ad on the Canadiens jersey causes an uproar. [Montreal Gazette | RDS | Aftonbladet (Swedish)]
  • Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, and Martin St. Louis seem to work very well together. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Taking charge of the Canadiens’ defence corps was an opportunity that Stéphane Robidas could not pass up. [RDS]
  • The other time that Nick Suzuki wore a C — as captain of the Owen Sound Attack. [La Presse]
  • Three breakout candidates for the Habs this season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • All Montreal games at the upcoming Prospects Challenge will be streamed by the team. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Peter Smith has been named the head coach of the Montreal Force. [La Presse]
  • Frederik Dichow makes the “gnome” nickname official.

Around the league and elsewhere

