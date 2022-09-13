Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- We’ve seen that the Canadiens' new management has their own way of doing things and making Nick Suzuki the youngest captain in team history is proof of that. [Sportsnet]
- Within hours of announcing his captaincy, Suzuki’s French-speaking abilities are challenged. [CTV News]
- Brendan Gallagher wasn’t disappointed to hear that the ‘C’ went to Suzuki and said he’ll be there to help him. [Journal de Montreal]
- Jonathan Drouin explains his jersey number change-up. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens announced a multi-year jersey partnership agreement with RBC on Monday. [Canadiens]
- And the Twitterverse wasn’t impressed with the RBC logo patch. [Yahoo Sports]
- Just a couple of goalies just hanging on the golf course.
Just a and a .#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XCaE5jUBDb— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Quebec Remparts coach Patrick Roy was ejected from Saturday’s game after getting into an argument with the officials. [Yahoo Sports]
- Determining Bo Horvat’s future is the next priority for the Vancouver Canucks. [The Hockey News]
- This November, Canada will host the U.S. in B.C. for the Rivalry Series. [Sportsnet]
- What will the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second line look like this season? [TSN]
- One thing to remember about each NHL team as we head into training camp. [Sportsnet]
- Looking to build on their trip to the conference final, Connor McDavid says the Edmonton Oilers still have a lot of work to do because they only won one more game than they did in 2017. [NHL]
