Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canadiens name their youngest captain in team history

In today’s links, new captain takes the reigns, Suzuki’s French already challenged, Gallagher is there for support, Roy ejected from QMJHL game, and more.

Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • We’ve seen that the Canadiens' new management has their own way of doing things and making Nick Suzuki the youngest captain in team history is proof of that. [Sportsnet]
  • Within hours of announcing his captaincy, Suzuki’s French-speaking abilities are challenged. [CTV News]
  • Brendan Gallagher wasn’t disappointed to hear that the ‘C’ went to Suzuki and said he’ll be there to help him. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Jonathan Drouin explains his jersey number change-up. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens announced a multi-year jersey partnership agreement with RBC on Monday. [Canadiens]
  • And the Twitterverse wasn’t impressed with the RBC logo patch. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Just a couple of goalies just hanging on the golf course.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Quebec Remparts coach Patrick Roy was ejected from Saturday’s game after getting into an argument with the officials. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Determining Bo Horvat’s future is the next priority for the Vancouver Canucks. [The Hockey News]
  • This November, Canada will host the U.S. in B.C. for the Rivalry Series. [Sportsnet]
  • What will the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second line look like this season? [TSN]
  • One thing to remember about each NHL team as we head into training camp. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking to build on their trip to the conference final, Connor McDavid says the Edmonton Oilers still have a lot of work to do because they only won one more game than they did in 2017. [NHL]

