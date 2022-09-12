 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights and quotes from the Montreal Canadiens golf tournament

Training camp is around the corner as the Canadiens season unofficially gets underway with the annual event.

By Jared Book
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The unofficial kickoff to the Montreal Canadiens season gets underway on Monday in Laval-sur-le-Lac as the team opens with the annual golf tournament.

Martin St. Louis, Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, and Geoff Molson are expected to be among the people talking as players will also take part. The festivities got underway with a bang as Nick Suzuki was named the team’s new captain.

Suzuki was the first person to speak after being named captain. He says he was asked about being captain at the Draft, and took the rest of the summer to think about whether he wanted to take on the role. Suzuki said he spoke to Shea Weber about being captain.

Suzuki said that it was a management decision regarding the leadership group, and that a player vote was not conducted.

He started his speech with some of his French, but he says that he is better at reading than speaking it.

Brendan Gallagher was next at the podium.

Joel Edmundson was next.

Geoff Molson was the next to speak.

Martin St. Louis was next.

Martin St. Louis says that Dave Andreychuk was the captain that affected him most as a player saying that respect is earned, not given.

Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes talked to the media at the same time.

Jake Allen was next

Allen says that even if you would have had a player vote for captain, Suzuki likely would have been the choice anyway.

Carey Price attended the golf tournament, and Jeff Gorton said he will be around the team this season.

Josh Anderson may not have checked his phone this morning.

