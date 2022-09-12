Highlights and quotes from the Montreal Canadiens golf tournament

The unofficial kickoff to the Montreal Canadiens season gets underway on Monday in Laval-sur-le-Lac as the team opens with the annual golf tournament.

Martin St. Louis, Kent Hughes, Jeff Gorton, and Geoff Molson are expected to be among the people talking as players will also take part. The festivities got underway with a bang as Nick Suzuki was named the team’s new captain.

Related Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

Suzuki was the first person to speak after being named captain. He says he was asked about being captain at the Draft, and took the rest of the summer to think about whether he wanted to take on the role. Suzuki said he spoke to Shea Weber about being captain.

#Habs Nick Suzuki said he took some online French classes this summer and he's going to continue to work on learning the language. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

Suzuki said that it was a management decision regarding the leadership group, and that a player vote was not conducted.

He started his speech with some of his French, but he says that he is better at reading than speaking it.

Le nouveau capitaine du CH commence son discours en français! pic.twitter.com/nKgqibuujy — RDS (@RDSca) September 12, 2022

#Habs Nick Suzuki: "when you're asked to be captain of the Montreal #Canadiens, it's a pretty easy answer" — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

#Habs Nick Suzuki says the advice Martin St-Louis imparted on him as captain is to have a pulse on the room and every player on the team. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

Brendan Gallagher was next at the podium.

Brendan Gallagher on Nick Suzuki:



“He’s the heartbeat of our team.” — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) September 12, 2022

"When you needed someone to step up [in the playoffs], Suzy was there." - Brendan Gallagher — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

#Habs Brendan Gallagher: "he's the heartbeat of our team...he's fully ready for this opportunity..." — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

#Habs Brendan Gallagher says he feels fully healthy heading into training camp this year. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

Joel Edmundson was next.

#Habs Joel Edmundson on Nick Suzuki: "he's just got a good head on him; he's always cool, calm and collected...he's mature beyond his years..." — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

#Habs Joel Edmundson says Martin St-Louis called him this weekend to tell him they'll be naming Nick Suzuki captain at the golf tournament and he would be an alternate. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

“We have no excuses not to make playoffs. That’s our mindset, making playoffs.” — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 12, 2022

Geoff Molson was the next to speak.

"We are aware that it will generate some reactions.. 32 owners voted for it and it's part of the next step for the league." - Geoff Molson on the addition of an ad on the jersey — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

"Diversity is not something that ends. We're always looking for more people to bring more diversity to the organization" - Geoff Molson — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

Martin St. Louis was next.

"It's not a popularity contest... It's a big decision and we made the one that we thought was best" - Martin St. Louis on the decision to name Nick Suzuki captain — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

“Honestly I don’t know if we’re in a rebuild or not. Expectations can change over the course of the season.” - Martin St. Louis — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 12, 2022

Martin St. Louis says that Dave Andreychuk was the captain that affected him most as a player saying that respect is earned, not given.

“Le respect, il est gagné, il n’est pas donné” - Martin St Louis en parlant du Capitaine. Parle de Dave Andreychuk comme celui qui l’a le plus marqué. — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) September 12, 2022

Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes talked to the media at the same time.

"Every game we play, the goal is to win but not at the expense of developing our players." - Canadiens GM Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

"We'll do what's right [for Juraj Slafkovsky]" - Hughes on the decision on where he will start the season — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

Jake Allen was next

#Habs Allen confirms “we’ve had communication” — he and management — about a contract extension but has no further comment on the subject. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 12, 2022

Allen says that even if you would have had a player vote for captain, Suzuki likely would have been the choice anyway.

« Si tu avais fait un sondage au sein du vestiaire, Nick aurait probablement été le choix pour devenir le capitaine. Je n’étais pas surpris. » - Jake Allen — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) September 12, 2022

"There are going to be some bumps in the road, but we will take a step this year, we'll take a step next year." - Jake Allen — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

Carey Price attended the golf tournament, and Jeff Gorton said he will be around the team this season.

Carey Price makes an appearance at the #habs charity golf tournament. President Jeff Gorton says he will be around the team this season as support even though he cannot play pic.twitter.com/QaGgIwARhM — Douglas Gelevan (@DGelevan) September 12, 2022

"I think you can learn a lot from highs and lows. Going to the final the year before and being in last place, you learn a lot." - Cole Caufield — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

"I'm focusing on my game right now." - Cole Caufield says he's not focusing on his expiring contract or having a new deal before the season starts. — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

Cole Caufield says he gained five pounds over the summer — Jared Book (@jaredbook) September 12, 2022

#Habs Cole Caufield on good friend Nick Suzuki being named captain: "it's well deserved...he's a perfect fit for the role. I'm so excited for him and can't wait to get working in the future with him." — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 12, 2022

Josh Anderson may not have checked his phone this morning.