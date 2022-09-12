 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Prepare for a redemption season

In today’s links, storylines and individual milestones for the upcoming season, former NHL coach blames Kreider for affecting Price’s career, and more.

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Habs storylines to watch as we head into the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
  • Twenty-eight players were selected for the rookie camp and the Prospects Challenge tournament, which starts on Wednesday. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Former NHL coach Bob Hartley says, “Chris Kreider has put the brakes on Carey Price’s incredible career.” [Forever Blueshirts]
  • We could be in for players hitting some individual milestones this season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • After a three-year hiatus, the Canadiens charity golf tournament is back in action. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The fight for the Art Ross trophy could be a fun one again this season. [The Hockey News]
  • Are Edmonton Oilers rookies Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway ready for the NHL full time and if so can they make an impact on the contenting team? [Oiler Nation]
  • What a difference 50 years makes in Canada, hockey and those who get to play the sport. [The Star]

