Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Habs storylines to watch as we head into the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
- Twenty-eight players were selected for the rookie camp and the Prospects Challenge tournament, which starts on Wednesday. [Montreal Gazette]
- Former NHL coach Bob Hartley says, “Chris Kreider has put the brakes on Carey Price’s incredible career.” [Forever Blueshirts]
- We could be in for players hitting some individual milestones this season. [The Hockey Writers]
- After a three-year hiatus, the Canadiens charity golf tournament is back in action. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The fight for the Art Ross trophy could be a fun one again this season. [The Hockey News]
- Are Edmonton Oilers rookies Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway ready for the NHL full time and if so can they make an impact on the contenting team? [Oiler Nation]
- What a difference 50 years makes in Canada, hockey and those who get to play the sport. [The Star]
