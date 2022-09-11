 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens may not be good, but they will be fun

In today’s links, setting expectations for 2022-23, Juraj Slafkovsky’s Calder chances, and a new career path for Scott Darling.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • With young players throughout the lineup, especially on defence, there may not be many wins for Montreal this season, but it will be interesting to see everyone progress. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Calder Trophy predictions are led by older prospects this year, but Juraj Slafkovsky may have a say if he plays in Montreal this year. [Daily Faceoff]
  • If the time of the small offensive defenceman is drawing near, the Canadiens have two great ones in the system in Lane Hutson and Miguël Tourigny. [Dobber Prospects]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Mikey Anderson has signed a one-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. [TSN]
  • Feeling lost after retiring from hockey, Scott Darling has taken up stand-up comedy. [NHL.com]

