Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- With young players throughout the lineup, especially on defence, there may not be many wins for Montreal this season, but it will be interesting to see everyone progress. [Montreal Gazette]
- Calder Trophy predictions are led by older prospects this year, but Juraj Slafkovsky may have a say if he plays in Montreal this year. [Daily Faceoff]
- If the time of the small offensive defenceman is drawing near, the Canadiens have two great ones in the system in Lane Hutson and Miguël Tourigny. [Dobber Prospects]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Mikey Anderson has signed a one-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. [TSN]
- Feeling lost after retiring from hockey, Scott Darling has taken up stand-up comedy. [NHL.com]
