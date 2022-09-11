The Dispatch: Frederik Dichow speaks about his past season and expectations for 2022-23

Frederik Dichow’s past season was not only one step forward, but rather a couple of strides toward an exciting career within hockey. He got to experience a rollercoaster ride that included a battle for starting goalie in Kristianstads IK, the Olympics where he backstopped Denmark in a close-fought game against pre-tournament favourites Russia, and a stellar performance in the promotion playoffs to the SHL, before the season finished in a game Dichow rather wants to forget in the World Championship.

We get to hear Dichow’s own words about the season that culminated in a move to the SHL and Frölunda HC. He speaks about what he experienced and his own thoughts about a move to become a backup goalie, and what it means to be part of a club that is expected to challenge for the Le Mat trophy every year.

Dichow finishes the interview by thanking the Montreal fans for the support and warm welcome that he received when he was in Montreal this summer.