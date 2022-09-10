Saturday Habs Headlines: Things to Come

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
Alerte : nouveau numéro! ⚠️— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 9, 2022
Digit change!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hshuqzOZkv
- Mathieu Perreault believes that Nick Suzuki should be the Canadiens’ next captain. [TVA]
- While the bottom of the Atlantic Division might not pull off any staggering upsets when it comes to playoff spots, it’s safe to say that they’re likely to put up a stronger fight. [Sportsnet]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Matt Dumba talks about Black Ice, the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and how far there is still to go. [TSN]
- The PWHPA announces the first two stops of the coming Secret Dream Gap Tour. [Sportsnet]
- Brady Tkachuk is excited to hit the ice with this year’s Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
- Jack Campbell is the latest former Leaf looking to excel with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- The Owen Power era is about to begin in Buffalo. [ESPN]
- Examining why the Leafs signed Zach Aston-Reese. [The Athletic]
