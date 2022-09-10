 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Things to Come

A new number, a potential captain, Matt Dumba talks about the forthcoming documentary Black Ice, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jonathan Drouin will don his old number 27 in the upcoming season. [TSN | Twitter]
  • Mathieu Perreault believes that Nick Suzuki should be the Canadiens’ next captain. [TVA]
  • While the bottom of the Atlantic Division might not pull off any staggering upsets when it comes to playoff spots, it’s safe to say that they’re likely to put up a stronger fight. [Sportsnet]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Matt Dumba talks about Black Ice, the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and how far there is still to go. [TSN]
  • The PWHPA announces the first two stops of the coming Secret Dream Gap Tour. [Sportsnet]
  • Brady Tkachuk is excited to hit the ice with this year’s Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
  • Jack Campbell is the latest former Leaf looking to excel with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
  • The Owen Power era is about to begin in Buffalo. [ESPN]
  • Examining why the Leafs signed Zach Aston-Reese. [The Athletic]

