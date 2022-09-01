Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Earlier this summer Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta had a special meet-and-greet with brothers whose parents are killed during the Nova Scotia massacre in April 2020. [Canadiens]
- What’s Nick Suzuki looking forward to the most this season? Proving people wrong. [TSN]
- The best Canadiens’ contracts heading into the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Off the ice, Jonathan Drouin is making the impact he hoped to make when coming to Montreal. On the ice, he’s giving it another shot to become the player he always wanted to be. [The Athletic]
- Sean Monahan tours the team’s facilities at the Bell Centre for the first time.
A toast to the newest Hab! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wKQKH5lCCV— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 31, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Taking a look at each division to identify one early possibility to rise, and fall. [Sportsnet]
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the federal government and Canadians have lost confidence in Hockey Canada. [TSN]
- A women’s World Championship quarterfinal preview and what each team will need to accomplish to move on. [The Hockey News]
- Training camp is just around the corner and there are still seven significant players still on the free agent market. [ESPN]
- The captain of the Ayr Centennials of the GOJHL, Eli Palfreyman, passed away on Tuesday night during a game. [The Hockey News]
