Tuesday Habs Headlines: Realistic expectations as the Canadiens’ rebuild continues

In today’s links, tempering expectations for the upcoming Habs season, Evan’s country playlist, WJC tickets still available, Lehkonen spending time with the Cup, and more.

NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Habs fans need to temper expectations for the 2022-23 season as the focus will be more on development than on wins. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Curious as to what would be on Jake Evans’ fave country playlist would be? Well, wonder no more. [Canadiens]
  • Celebrating #InterationalCatDay with Nick and Milo.
  • Carey Price is nothing if not resourceful.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Winnipeg Jets still have a lot of work to do this offseason but re-signing Mason Appleton is a good start. [Sportsnet]
  • Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will remain part of the Boston Bruins franchise for at least one more year. [CBC]
  • An RFA no longer, Nicolas Roy signed a five-year, $15 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. [NHL]
  • Is summer timing or ongoing legal issues the reason why there are still thousands of tickets to the world junior championship still available? [CBC]
  • Ranking each NHL team’s centre depth. [TSN]
  • This is how Artturi Lehkonen spends his time now that he’s a Stanley Cup champ.

