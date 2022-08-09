Tuesday Habs Headlines: Realistic expectations as the Canadiens’ rebuild continues

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Habs fans need to temper expectations for the 2022-23 season as the focus will be more on development than on wins. [The Hockey Writers]
- Curious as to what would be on Jake Evans’ fave country playlist would be? Well, wonder no more. [Canadiens]
- Celebrating #InterationalCatDay with Nick and Milo.
- Carey Price is nothing if not resourceful.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Winnipeg Jets still have a lot of work to do this offseason but re-signing Mason Appleton is a good start. [Sportsnet]
- Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will remain part of the Boston Bruins franchise for at least one more year. [CBC]
- An RFA no longer, Nicolas Roy signed a five-year, $15 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. [NHL]
- Is summer timing or ongoing legal issues the reason why there are still thousands of tickets to the world junior championship still available? [CBC]
- Ranking each NHL team’s centre depth. [TSN]
- This is how Artturi Lehkonen spends his time now that he’s a Stanley Cup champ.
