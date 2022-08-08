Report: Leksand preparing for life with Emil Heineman

It appears that if Montreal Canadiens prospect Emil Heineman does not make the NHL roster, he won’t be going to the Laval Rocket of the AHL. His Swedish team, Leksand, seems to be planning to get him back for one more SHL season.

“I have highest of hopes in regards to [Emil] Heineman,” says Leksand’s GM Tomas Johnsson in a podcast hosted by Expressen, that will be released on Thursday. “He goes over for rookie camp and main camp, but it’s on the basis of the NHL agreement which has a “return policy” if he doesn’t take a [roster] spot in Montreal. I have high hopes we get to have Emil in for one more year.”

The transfer agreement policy is the same as the one that saw Mattias Norlinder sent back to Frölunda after a conditioning stint in Laval and a handful of NHL games.

“When I have spoken with Montreal they have been very understanding in regards to the NHL agreement, and his status,” Johnsson said. “I hope there wont be any problems and that they will ask for him to play in the AHL as the CBA is the foundation [...] We have a positive dialogue with Emil and he understands the situation”

Heineman signed a three-year extension on December 23, 2021, prior to his trade to Montreal in February. He has spent the last week practicing with Leksands IF in preparation for the camps in Montreal. Leksand will play three games this week, against Mora, Frölunda (with Montreal prospect Frederik Dichow) and Färjestad, and Heineman is eligible to play in all three games.

“We have gotten an okay from Montreal [that he can] play games with us, he will travel to Montreal around the 11th of September, so he’ll be able to play in nearly all of our preseason games,” Johnsson said.

The Swedish winger signed an entry level deal with the Canadiens on April 4, 2022. Heineman also came over as Leksand’s season finished, but Heineman was injured and only practiced with some of Canadiens coaches in Brossard.

Last year, Heineman has 16 points (11 goals and five assists) in 38 games as a third line player in an energy role according to his coach Björn Hellkvist in an interview with Eyes on the Prize.