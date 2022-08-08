Monday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens’ rebuild is off to a solid start

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens’ prospect pool, strengths, weaknesses, depth chart, and who to get excited about. [The Hockey News]
- Kirby Dach remaining unsigned could concern some but the deal will get done. [The Hockey Writers]
- Happy Birthday, Jake Allen!
- The birthday boy is keeping busy.
Always so proud to see @34jallen do his thing for @Program_34’s Jake Allen Classic. In our 6th year- it truly gets better & better each summer! Such a positive example of giving back and hard work for our girls pic.twitter.com/eZ6WdKbgHV— Shannon Allen (@ShannonallyceA) August 6, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Mason Appleton signed a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. [NHL]
- With all of Hockey Canada's legal issues, the upcoming World Junior Championship is proving to be a tough sell. [Edmonton Journal]
- Four first-round picks in the NHL Draft were selected for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. [NHL]
- The twenty-four restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration. [NHL]
