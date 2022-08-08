 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Monday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens’ rebuild is off to a solid start

In today’s links, who to be excited about in the Habs prospect pool, Dach is still unsigned but there’s no cause for concern, Allen doing his thing with Program 34, the upcoming WJC is becoming a hard sell, and more.

NHL: APR 29 Panthers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens’ prospect pool, strengths, weaknesses, depth chart, and who to get excited about. [The Hockey News]
  • Kirby Dach remaining unsigned could concern some but the deal will get done. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Happy Birthday, Jake Allen!
  • The birthday boy is keeping busy.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Mason Appleton signed a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. [NHL]
  • With all of Hockey Canada's legal issues, the upcoming World Junior Championship is proving to be a tough sell. [Edmonton Journal]
  • Four first-round picks in the NHL Draft were selected for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. [NHL]
  • The twenty-four restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration. [NHL]

