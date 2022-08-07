Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The chance to play under Martin St. Louis is a motivating factor for Jonathan Drouin as he works to return from injury. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Prospects from each Canadian team to watch at next week’s World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
- A conversation with Nick Suzuki, and his mother:
Around the league and elsewhere
- Michael Brind’Amour is stepping down as chair of the Board of Directors at Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
- Tyler Benson signed a one-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]
