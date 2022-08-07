 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday Habs Headlines: A new chapter for Jonathan Drouin

In today’s links, Drouin’s off-season motivation, five Habs prospects to watch at the World Juniors, and a conversation with Nick Suzuki.

By Justin Blades
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The chance to play under Martin St. Louis is a motivating factor for Jonathan Drouin as he works to return from injury. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • Prospects from each Canadian team to watch at next week’s World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
  • A conversation with Nick Suzuki, and his mother:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Michael Brind’Amour is stepping down as chair of the Board of Directors at Hockey Canada. [Sportsnet]
  • Tyler Benson signed a one-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers. [Sportsnet]

