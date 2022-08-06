Saturday Habs Headlines: Well Rounded

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- How being a multi-sport athlete helped Vinzenz Rohrer develop his hockey skills. [Canadiens]
- While there will be many notable absences at this year’s World Juniors, the Canadian teams, including Montreal, still have some interesting prospects who are participating. [Sportsnet]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- How Brad Treliving turned around the Flames’ summer by signing Jonathan Huberdeau. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NHL | CBC]
- A healthy John Tavares thinks that the Leafs core has what it takes. [NHL]
- With the signing of Kailer Yamamoto the Edmonton Oilers have all ten of their own first round picks under contract. [Montreal Gazette]
- The good news is that the Oilers have a pretty great team. The bad news is that they aren’t going to be able to afford to keep them all. [Montreal Gazette]
- Michigan Tech parts ways with Mel Pearson following investigations into multiple issues. [Sportsnet]
- The L.A. Kings have been doing some cool things with tech. [ESPN]
- Canadian hockey federations are threatening to withhold the dues they would normally pay to Hockey Canada. [CBC | Montreal Gazette]
- This withholding of funds to Hockey Canada could do significant damage to the women’s team and programs. [CBC]
