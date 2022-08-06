 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Top 25 Under 25 Submit your ballot for our annual player ranking

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Well Rounded

How playing tennis helped improve Vinzenz Rohrer’s hockey skills, notable absences aside there will still be plenty of interesting prospects at the World Juniors, Jonathan Huberdeau signs with Calgary, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new
NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • How being a multi-sport athlete helped Vinzenz Rohrer develop his hockey skills. [Canadiens]
  • While there will be many notable absences at this year’s World Juniors, the Canadian teams, including Montreal, still have some interesting prospects who are participating. [Sportsnet]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • How Brad Treliving turned around the Flames’ summer by signing Jonathan Huberdeau. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NHL | CBC]
  • A healthy John Tavares thinks that the Leafs core has what it takes. [NHL]
  • With the signing of Kailer Yamamoto the Edmonton Oilers have all ten of their own first round picks under contract. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The good news is that the Oilers have a pretty great team. The bad news is that they aren’t going to be able to afford to keep them all. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Michigan Tech parts ways with Mel Pearson following investigations into multiple issues. [Sportsnet]
  • The L.A. Kings have been doing some cool things with tech. [ESPN]
  • Canadian hockey federations are threatening to withhold the dues they would normally pay to Hockey Canada. [CBC | Montreal Gazette]
  • This withholding of funds to Hockey Canada could do significant damage to the women’s team and programs. [CBC]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...