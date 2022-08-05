Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “I loved it from day one”: Canadiens’ Caufield has embraced life as a Montrealer. [Daily Hive]
- Kirby Dach is one of the top five RFAs still on the market. [The Hockey News]
- The Montreal PHF team announced four new signings. [TVA Sport]
- Projecting the 2022-23 Canadiens roster. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Potential 2023 NHL Entry Draft #1 pick Matvei Michkov suffered a lower-body injury on a hit by Alexei Emelin in a KHL pre-season game and will miss at least two months. [The Athletic]
- Despite avoiding arbitration, is Jesse Puljujarvi still on the trade market for the Edmonton Oilers? [The Hockey News]
- Analyzing this summer’s cap space clearing moves across the NHL. [Sportsnet]
- Provincial hockey associations are demanding accountability from Hockey Canada, threatening to withhold the payment of dues. [La Presse]
- Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization’s governance structure. [CBC]
- The NHL’s most dangerous contract, a brief history of the Shiny New Toy deal. [Down Goes Brown]
