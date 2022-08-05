 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Top 25 Under 25 Submit your ballot for our annual player ranking

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield embraces life in Montreal

In today’s links, what Cole Caufield thinks about living in Montreal, projecting the Habs 2022-23 roster, and Matvei Michkov will be sidelined for two months.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “I loved it from day one”: Canadiens’ Caufield has embraced life as a Montrealer. [Daily Hive]
  • Kirby Dach is one of the top five RFAs still on the market. [The Hockey News]
  • The Montreal PHF team announced four new signings. [TVA Sport]
  • Projecting the 2022-23 Canadiens roster. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Potential 2023 NHL Entry Draft #1 pick Matvei Michkov suffered a lower-body injury on a hit by Alexei Emelin in a KHL pre-season game and will miss at least two months. [The Athletic]
  • Despite avoiding arbitration, is Jesse Puljujarvi still on the trade market for the Edmonton Oilers? [The Hockey News]
  • Analyzing this summer’s cap space clearing moves across the NHL. [Sportsnet]
  • Provincial hockey associations are demanding accountability from Hockey Canada, threatening to withhold the payment of dues. [La Presse]
  • Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization’s governance structure. [CBC]
  • The NHL’s most dangerous contract, a brief history of the Shiny New Toy deal. [Down Goes Brown]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...