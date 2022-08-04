 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thursday Habs Headlines: Sean Farrell’s bright future

In today’s links, Adam Nicholas talks up Sean Farrell, Hutson’s determination, Q&A with Matheson, parents have “lost total trust” in Hockey Canada, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens’ director of hockey development Adam Nicholas explains why Sean Farrell is a phenomenal player with a bright future. [Canadiens]
  • Once the skates are on, there’s no stopping Lane Hutson’s determination. [RDS]
  • What could the Edmonton Oilers get in return for Jesse Puljujarvi if they struck a deal with the Canadiens? [The Hockey Writers]
  • A little Q&A with Mike Matheson.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • John Klingberg was hoping for a long-term deal with the Anaheim Ducks but will “start off with one year and see where things will move on from there”. [The Hockey News]
  • With the ongoing Hockey Canada allegations, some parents are thinking twice about registering their children for the upcoming hockey season as they have “lost total trust” in the sport. [CTV News]
  • Taking a look at the talent on Team Canada’s roster as they prepare for the World Junior Championship. [The Hockey News]
  • The Calgary Flames avoided arbitration by signing Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4-million contract. [Sportsnet]
  • Grading each NHL team’s right-wing depth. [TSN]
  • The Arizona Coyotes have an arena!

