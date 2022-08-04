Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens’ director of hockey development Adam Nicholas explains why Sean Farrell is a phenomenal player with a bright future. [Canadiens]
- Once the skates are on, there’s no stopping Lane Hutson’s determination. [RDS]
- What could the Edmonton Oilers get in return for Jesse Puljujarvi if they struck a deal with the Canadiens? [The Hockey Writers]
- A little Q&A with Mike Matheson.
A former teammate was the first to welcome Mike Matheson to the Habs. #GoHabsGo | @RDSca pic.twitter.com/rFxBdsV2lY— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 3, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- John Klingberg was hoping for a long-term deal with the Anaheim Ducks but will “start off with one year and see where things will move on from there”. [The Hockey News]
- With the ongoing Hockey Canada allegations, some parents are thinking twice about registering their children for the upcoming hockey season as they have “lost total trust” in the sport. [CTV News]
- Taking a look at the talent on Team Canada’s roster as they prepare for the World Junior Championship. [The Hockey News]
- The Calgary Flames avoided arbitration by signing Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4-million contract. [Sportsnet]
- Grading each NHL team’s right-wing depth. [TSN]
- The Arizona Coyotes have an arena!
