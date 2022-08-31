 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin prepares for a pivotal season

In today’s links, Jonathan Drouin talks about his upcoming contract year, Nick Suzuki is right to offer optimism, and where Ryan Poehling fits in with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

By Nathan Ni
2022 NHL Draft - Top Prospects Media Availability &amp; Clinic Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jonathan Drouin hopes that his health will hold in a contract season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Could this be Drouin’s last season with the Habs? [RDS]
  • Drouin dedicated this year’s version of his annual charity golf tournament to Guy Lafleur. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The Montreal Force are formally announced. [RDS | Daily Faceoff]
  • Nick Suzuki’s optimism is praiseworthy. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

