Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jonathan Drouin hopes that his health will hold in a contract season. [Montreal Gazette]
- Could this be Drouin’s last season with the Habs? [RDS]
- Drouin dedicated this year’s version of his annual charity golf tournament to Guy Lafleur. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The Montreal Force are formally announced. [RDS | Daily Faceoff]
- Nick Suzuki’s optimism is praiseworthy. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada’s board of directors says it supports CEO Scott Smith despite calls for his resignation. [Sportsnet]
- In light of this, Sheldon Kennedy reiterated his call for Smith to resign. [CTV News]
- Inside Jonathan Huberdeau’s life-changing summer. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $50 million with centre Tage Thompson. [TSN]
- Top 25 Under 25: Pittsburgh Penguins — #4 Ryan Poehling. [PensBurgh]
- Top 25 Under 25: Ottawa Senators — #14 Roby Jarventie. [Silver Seven Sens]
- Top 25 Under 25: Toronto Maple Leafs — #11 Joey Anderson. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Top 25 Under 25: Tampa Bay Lightning — #24 Klavs Veinbergs. [Raw Charge]
- Top 25 Under 25: Chicago Blackhawks — #16 Colton Dach. [Second City Hockey]
