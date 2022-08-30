 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki believes the Canadiens are going to surprise people this season

In today’s links, Suzuki feels the Habs may be underestimated this season, prospects to keep an eye on, players who could hit the 50-goal mark, and more.

Florida Panthers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki believes this new Habs team is being underestimated and that they’re going to surprise some people this season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Sean Monahan felt like a kid again with jitters and anticipation during his first visit to the Bell Centre. [Canadiens]
  • Ten Canadiens prospects worth keeping an eye on during the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Director of Pro Scouting, Eric Crawford pitching Lane Hutson.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Taking a look at what Phil Kessel and Nazem Kadri bring to their new clubs the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames. [Sportsnet]
  • After facing a few obstacles, Jessie Eldridge is finally sporting the Maple Leaf at her first women’s world hockey championship. [The Star]
  • Potential dream spots for Patrick Kane if he’s on the move. [Yahoo Sports]
  • How many players will cross the coveted 50-goal mark during the 2022-23 season? [TSN]
  • After a full season off to recover from an in-season surgery and a fractured thumb, Jack Eichel is looking to return to form this season. [TSN]

