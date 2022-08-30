Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki believes this new Habs team is being underestimated and that they’re going to surprise some people this season. [Montreal Gazette]
- Sean Monahan felt like a kid again with jitters and anticipation during his first visit to the Bell Centre. [Canadiens]
- Ten Canadiens prospects worth keeping an eye on during the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Director of Pro Scouting, Eric Crawford pitching Lane Hutson.
A rare gem.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/UrlmbC8DJL— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 29, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Taking a look at what Phil Kessel and Nazem Kadri bring to their new clubs the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames. [Sportsnet]
- After facing a few obstacles, Jessie Eldridge is finally sporting the Maple Leaf at her first women’s world hockey championship. [The Star]
- Potential dream spots for Patrick Kane if he’s on the move. [Yahoo Sports]
- How many players will cross the coveted 50-goal mark during the 2022-23 season? [TSN]
- After a full season off to recover from an in-season surgery and a fractured thumb, Jack Eichel is looking to return to form this season. [TSN]
