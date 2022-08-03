Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jake Allen talks about his offseason plans and his excitement for training camp. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Can you ace this Habs history quiz? [The Daily Hive]
- Congratulations to Emilia and Joel Armia are in order.
Félicitations à Emilia et Joel Armia!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 2, 2022
Congrats to the newlyweds!
Around the league and elsewhere
- The woman at the centre of the Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations broke her media silence, saying that she filed her lawsuit because she “simply wanted consequences for actions and some accountability.” [The Globe and Mail | The Athletic]
- The woman also wanted to “set the record straight,” refuting a Hockey Canada statement that claimed she had not cooperated with local officials. [Sportsnet]
- The University of Michigan’s men’s hockey coach has been accused of berating staff, misleading recruits, and retaliating against the team captain for “trying to address and improve the team’s culture.” [The Athletic]
- A look at every trade made by Joe Sakic as Colorado Avalanche general manager. [The Athletic]
- Max Pacioretty said that the Vegas Golden Knights do not have a culture of “accountability” within the organization. [Vegas Hockey Now]
- Looking ahead to the top NHL potential UFAs in 2023. [Sportsnet]
- The Canadian and USA women’s national teams will play a best of seven series this December. [Sportsnet]
