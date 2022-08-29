Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Marie-Philip Poulin’s childhood dream was to make it to the Olympics and said, “When you surround yourself with good people, when you’re disciplined, when you want to achieve something, anything is possible”. She may be on to something. [Canadiens]
- The five worst contracts the Habs are dealing with heading into the 2022-23 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- Talks of Kirby Dach signing a bridge deal. [TSN]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- In Team Canada’s dominant victory over Japan during Sunday’s women’s worlds, the veterans continue to shine but the young phenoms are making their mark. [Sportsnet]
- Team Canada is also killing it in the inaugural Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge as they take on Team USA for the gold. [Yahoo Sports]
- Could the Ottawa Senators push for their first playoff berth since 2017 this season? [NHL]
