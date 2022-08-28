 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Sean Monahan introduced in Montreal

In today’s links, Sean Mona-Hab, Alex Burrows’s love of ball hockey, and top stories from the Women’s Worlds.

By Justin Blades
Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Sean Monahan tried on his new Habs jersey yesterday:
  • Ball hockey remains a passion for Alex Burrows. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Prospect Adam Engström had a good 4 Nations tournament:
  • Nick Suzuki slots in at #75 in ESPN’s Top 200 fantasy rankings. [ESPN]
  • Swiss mountain bike racer Camille Balanche competed in an outfit and paint scheme inspired by the Canadiens, her favourite team. [Cycling Magazine]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Is Nathan MacKinnon on the verge of becoming the NHL’s highest-paid player? [Mile High Hockey]
  • Sarah Fillier’s profile continues to grow after a two-goal game at the Women’s World Championship. [TSN]
  • Switzerland kept the score close in yesterday’s game with Canada, scoring their first ever goal against the Canadians in a 4-1 loss. [IIHF]
  • Jayna Hefford talked about the motivation for this new-look National Women’s Team. [TSN]

