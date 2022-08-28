Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Sean Monahan tried on his new Habs jersey yesterday:
Le numéro 91, Sean Monahan! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/p2BwrC4cUg— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 27, 2022
- Ball hockey remains a passion for Alex Burrows. [Journal de Montreal]
- Prospect Adam Engström had a good 4 Nations tournament:
#Habs prospect Adam Engström played all three games for Sweden in the 4-Nations tournament in Rovaniemi (Finland).— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) August 27, 2022
He was +2 over the tournament, with an assist. Sweden won the tournament.
- Nick Suzuki slots in at #75 in ESPN’s Top 200 fantasy rankings. [ESPN]
- Swiss mountain bike racer Camille Balanche competed in an outfit and paint scheme inspired by the Canadiens, her favourite team. [Cycling Magazine]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Is Nathan MacKinnon on the verge of becoming the NHL’s highest-paid player? [Mile High Hockey]
- Sarah Fillier’s profile continues to grow after a two-goal game at the Women’s World Championship. [TSN]
- Switzerland kept the score close in yesterday’s game with Canada, scoring their first ever goal against the Canadians in a 4-1 loss. [IIHF]
- Jayna Hefford talked about the motivation for this new-look National Women’s Team. [TSN]
