Saturday Habs Headlines: More than Just a Day with the Cup

Question time with Sean Monahan, the importance of Kadri’s day with the cup, women’s hockey, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies Photo by Harrison Barden/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • If you have a question for Sean Monahan, now’s the time to ask it! [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Nazem Kadri’s day with the cup is even more important than most. [TSN | CBC]
  • Kadri talks about why he picked the Calgary Flames this summer. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Women’s hockey is growing in the USA and Canada, but is not yet united. [Sportsnet]
  • The Detroit Red Wings sign Filip Zadina. [TSN]
  • Pierre Dorion expects to have Erik Bannstrom and Alex Formenton under contract before the start of the season. [TSN]
  • Mike Babcock has no plans to return to coaching. [Sporsnet]
  • Olympian Marnie McBean says she had a job offer tendered and then revoked by Hockey Canada. [CBC]
  • Patience is key when it comes to development in general, but especially when it comes to the bigger prospects. [Montreal Gazette]

