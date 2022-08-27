Saturday Habs Headlines: More than Just a Day with the Cup

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- If you have a question for Sean Monahan, now’s the time to ask it! [Twitter]
Got a question for Sean Monahan?— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 26, 2022
Submit it via the link below for a chance to have it answered in a future video!
https://t.co/YHYQ9GM9ZF#GoHabsGo | @RDSca
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Nazem Kadri’s day with the cup is even more important than most. [TSN | CBC]
- Kadri talks about why he picked the Calgary Flames this summer. [Yahoo Sports]
- Women’s hockey is growing in the USA and Canada, but is not yet united. [Sportsnet]
- The Detroit Red Wings sign Filip Zadina. [TSN]
- Pierre Dorion expects to have Erik Bannstrom and Alex Formenton under contract before the start of the season. [TSN]
- Mike Babcock has no plans to return to coaching. [Sporsnet]
- Olympian Marnie McBean says she had a job offer tendered and then revoked by Hockey Canada. [CBC]
- Patience is key when it comes to development in general, but especially when it comes to the bigger prospects. [Montreal Gazette]
