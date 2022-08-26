 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: The captain conversation

In today’s links, candidates for the captaincy of the Canadiens, Jake Evans talks about his friend Sean Monahan, and Nathan MacKinnon’s next contract potential.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Nick Suzuki or Brendan Gallagher: who should be the next captain of the Canadiens? [Last Word on Hockey]
  • Jake Evans talks about his friendship with Sean Monahan. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The Montreal Canadiens rank No. 7 in Corey Pronman’s NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022. [The Athletic]
  • Could the Canadiens shop a forward for a defender? [The Hockey News]
  • One person’s take on three prospects who could crack the opening night roster. [The Hockey Writers]

