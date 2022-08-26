Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Nick Suzuki or Brendan Gallagher: who should be the next captain of the Canadiens? [Last Word on Hockey]
- Jake Evans talks about his friendship with Sean Monahan. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The Montreal Canadiens rank No. 7 in Corey Pronman’s NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022. [The Athletic]
- Could the Canadiens shop a forward for a defender? [The Hockey News]
- One person’s take on three prospects who could crack the opening night roster. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Phil Kessel has signed a one-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for either party. [The Hockey News]
- Could Nathan MacKinnon become the NHL’s highest paid player? [Sportsnet]
- What does the New York Islanders’ defensive future look like? [The Hockey Writers]
- Three-time Olympic gold medalist Marnie McBean says that an offer to join a committee designed to hold Hockey Canada accountable was rescinded after she insisted that Hockey Canada’s top officials be removed. [TSN]
- Troy Ryan has signed an unprecedented four-year extension as the head coach of the Canadian national women’s hockey team, which means that Ryan will coach at the next Olympics in 2026. [TSN]
- Sarah Nurse talks about her experiences and journey to being the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in hockey. [New York Times]
