Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- A look at the Canadiens as they continue to pick up key pieces for the rebuild. [NHL]
- Predictions on what could unfold at the Canadiens 2022-23 training camp. [The Hockey Writers]
- Though he’s not yet signed with the Canadiens, Kirby Dach has spoken to Martin St. Louis a few times and he’s super excited. [RDS]
- Juraj Slafkovský takes on future teammates Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson in the 12th annual LSHL Finals. [RDS]
- Sean Monahan has always worn No. 23 in the NHL but had to switch things up with his new team. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Team Canada has a big test ahead of them as they head into the women’s worlds — can they make it three big titles in a row? [Sportsnet]
- The NHL is moving full steam ahead with plans to have a World Cup of Hockey in 2024 with one pool in Europe and another in North America. [TSN]
- Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse share the cover of EA’s NHL 23. [The Hockey News]
- Alexandre Texier will not be playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the upcoming season due to unspecified personal problems. [ESPN]
- How playoff teams distinguish themselves from the bottom half of the standings. [TSN]
