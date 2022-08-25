 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Selecting key pieces for the Canadiens rebuild

In today’s links, inside the Canadiens rebuild, predictions for the upcoming training camp, Dach is excited by St. Louis’ energy, can Team Canada bring home their third big title in a row, and more.

Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • A look at the Canadiens as they continue to pick up key pieces for the rebuild. [NHL]
  • Predictions on what could unfold at the Canadiens 2022-23 training camp. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Though he’s not yet signed with the Canadiens, Kirby Dach has spoken to Martin St. Louis a few times and he’s super excited. [RDS]
  • Juraj Slafkovský takes on future teammates Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson in the 12th annual LSHL Finals. [RDS]
  • Sean Monahan has always worn No. 23 in the NHL but had to switch things up with his new team. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Team Canada has a big test ahead of them as they head into the women’s worlds — can they make it three big titles in a row? [Sportsnet]
  • The NHL is moving full steam ahead with plans to have a World Cup of Hockey in 2024 with one pool in Europe and another in North America. [TSN]
  • Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse share the cover of EA’s NHL 23. [The Hockey News]
  • Alexandre Texier will not be playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the upcoming season due to unspecified personal problems. [ESPN]
  • How playoff teams distinguish themselves from the bottom half of the standings. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

